Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking

featured

Gabby Petito case: Media, neighbors return to Wabasso Avenue

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

NORTH PORT — Mike Dobrowolski lives in the same neighborhood as the Laundrie family.

He told The Daily Sun that he would be disappointed if the human remains at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park were those of Brian Laundrie.

“I would like him to stand justice and find out what happened (and) what triggered him,” Dobrowolski said. “Now, we are going to have to rely on the parents to tell us what happened ... If they ever do ... That’s why I’m kind of here (this afternoon) to see the reaction if they are going to react at all.”

Dobrowolski said he’s still amazed by the worldwide attention the story of Gabby Petito has received.

“This is a world story now and to happen in North Port,” he said. “It’s almost like a bedroom community here, not like a big city. I guess it can happen anywhere.”

Another neighbor, Bob Prokopiak, said he thinks the authorities already know the identity of the remains found at the park Wednesday.


“They know something that they aren’t saying, but they have every right not to tell us what’s going on,” he said. “They’re out there to solve a case. I believe it’s (the body’s) him.”

Laundrie’s parents reported Brian Laundrie, 23, missing on Sept. 17, saying they hadn’t seen him since Sept. 14. The FBI and law enforcement agencies around the country have sought him ever since. They later amended that time frame through their attorney, saying he actually left Sept. 13.

Brian Laundrie is considered a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death. Her body was found Sept. 19 in Wyoming and her death ruled a homicide by strangulation last week.

The Laundries said, through their attorney, that he drove a Ford Mustang out to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to go for a hike Sept. 13. His father started helping authorities in their search last week.

The Laundries have not spoken to the media.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments