Gabby Petito case: Media, neighbors return to Wabasso Avenue

Posters and placards and balloons have been set up along Wabasso Avenue in front of the home of Brian Laundrie, where he lived with his parents Chris and Roberta Laundrie — along with his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. Some of the property of Brian Laundrie — along with human remains — were discovered in a rural North Port park Wednesday. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance and death of Petito, 22.
North Port Police Department vehicles were parked along Wabasso Avenue on Wednesday evening after it was announced by the FBI that the belongings of one of its residents, Brian Laundrie, along with human remains, were found in a rural North Port park. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22, of North Port. The North Port road has been the scene of weeks-worth of protests and media coverage.
Regional and national media were camped out, again, on Wednesday evening after an announcement that belongings of Brian Laundrie, 23, of North Port, were located in a rural park in North Port Estates. Laundrie lived on the road, Wabasso Avenue, in North Port and is considered a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile command center pulls into the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement has been at the park today, following reports that Brian Laundrie’s parents found items belonging to the missing man.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile command center pulls into the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement has been at the park Wednesday, following reports that Brian Laundrie’s parents found items belonging to the missing man.
Dr. Brent Blue is the coroner of Teton County in Wyoming who has been investigating the manner and cause of death of Gabby Petito, 22, of North Port. He announced Tuesday that she died by strangulation.
Gabby Petito posted this photo of herself at The Monarch, a large butterfly mural in Ogden, Utah. A butterfly release and candle-lighting ceremony are set for 7 p.m. Saturday in front of North Port City Hall.
{span}Pei-Sze Cheng from News 4 WNBC-TV in New York City obtained this document from Teton County, Wyoming, showing Dr. Brent Blue’s conclusion that Gabrielle Petito died of manual strangulation-throttling.{/span}
Law enforcement has been at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday afternoon, following reports that Brian Laundrie’s parents found items belonging to the missing man.
NORTH PORT — Mike Dobrowolski lives in the same neighborhood as the Laundrie family.
He told The Daily Sun that he would be disappointed if the human remains at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park were those of Brian Laundrie.
“I would like him to stand justice and find out what happened (and) what triggered him,” Dobrowolski said. “Now, we are going to have to rely on the parents to tell us what happened ... If they ever do ... That’s why I’m kind of here (this afternoon) to see the reaction if they are going to react at all.”
Dobrowolski said he’s still amazed by the worldwide attention the story of Gabby Petito has received.
“This is a world story now and to happen in North Port,” he said. “It’s almost like a bedroom community here, not like a big city. I guess it can happen anywhere.”
Another neighbor, Bob Prokopiak, said he thinks the authorities already know the identity of the remains found at the park Wednesday.
“They know something that they aren’t saying, but they have every right not to tell us what’s going on,” he said. “They’re out there to solve a case. I believe it’s (the body’s) him.”
Laundrie’s parents reported Brian Laundrie, 23, missing on Sept. 17, saying they hadn’t seen him since Sept. 14. The FBI and law enforcement agencies around the country have sought him ever since. They later amended that time frame through their attorney, saying he actually left Sept. 13.
Brian Laundrie is considered a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death. Her body was found Sept. 19 in Wyoming and her death ruled a homicide by strangulation last week.
The Laundries said, through their attorney, that he drove a Ford Mustang out to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to go for a hike Sept. 13. His father started helping authorities in their search last week.
