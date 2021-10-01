Gabby Petito case: Moab cops debated what to do with Petito, Laundrie

NORTH PORT — Police in Moab, Utah released more footage of their interaction with Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.
It shows Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito pleading with officers to not take anyone to jail; Brian Laundrie saying it was Petito's fault; and the officers debating if they should take both, or neither, to jail.
An officer discussing not having a "crystal ball" about the couple can be unnerving for some people to hear.
The new footage is the second batch from the evening of Aug. 12 near Arches National Park. After the initial footage was released two weeks ago, Moab Police launched an investigation that's being handled by an outside department, and the police chief is taking time off through the Family Medical Leave Act.
The couple had been pulled over Aug. 12 after a 911 caller said they'd witnessed Laundrie striking Petito. As Laundrie was stopping for the police car, an officer saw Petito slapping at Laundrie.
An officer later talked to an exasperated Petito, sitting in the backseat of a police vehicle.
"Did he hit you, though? … We want to know the truth — if he actually hit you," the officer said, his voice empathetic.
"Well, I guess, I guess, yeah, but I hit him first," Petito says, sniffling through tears.
As the officer asks her to be honest about what happened, she describes what happened.
"He like, grabbed my face, I guess. He didn't, like, hit me in the face — like, he didn't like punch me in the face or anything," Petito said.
"Did he slap your face?" the officer asks.
"He grabbed me, like, with his nail," she said, putting her hand to her chin, her fingers on her cheekbones, mimicking what Laundrie allegedly did.
She runs her hand over her left cheek.
"I definitely have a cut right here," she said. "I can feel it."
The Moab officers involved are seen on the video talking by phone to the original witness, who repeats he saw Laundrie slap Petito.
They talked again with Gabby Petito and spoke about Utah statutes that insist on arrests in the type of situation, but they are trying to avoid it.
"I don't want to be separated," Petito says.
"You going to have anxiety?" the officer asks.
"Yeah. No," she said, reacting to the situation about the possibility of arrests. "We're a team, please," breathing a bit harder in the moment.
The officer returns to his vehicle and calls a supervisor again, going over the Utah statute about domestic abuse.
Laundrie is seen talking to officers about the situation after they pulled him over. Initially still in the driver's seat of Petito's Ford Transit van, he calmly explains what he said happened.
"How are we doing?" Laundrie asks an officer.
When the officer talks about the witness testimony, he struggles for words for a moment and then puts blame on Petito.
"I pushed her away," he said. "She gets really worked up and when she does, she swings, and she had her cellphone in her hand. So, I was just trying to push her away," he said.
Laundrie, currently listed as missing and wanted by the FBI for bank fraud and is considered a "person of interest" in Petito's disappearance, remained calm throughout the interaction.
The search continues for Brian Laundrie, who is now the subject of an FBI wanted poster. The FBI is charging him with bank fraud, according to FBI Denver authorities. A grand jury indicted Laundrie for “use of unauthorized access devices” after she died, according to FBI statements.
The investigation continues in Utah, Wyoming and other areas where Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito spent August.
The warrant is “related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” the FBI stated.
“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” FBI Denver Special Agent Michael Schneider said.
Brian Laundrie is 23 and known for hiking. He is described as standing about 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has short brown hair, trimmed facial hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hiking bag which had a waist strap, the news release said.
Anyone with information on Brian Laundrie should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
Petito was reported missing Sept. 11; her body was discovered Sept. 19 in a national forest in Wyoming and ruled a homicide Sept. 21. The couple had been on a months-long van-life trip from New York. They lived with his parents in North Port but both were originally from Long Island.
Laundrie returned to North Port on Sept. 1 in Petito's van; his family told authorities he has been missing since Sept. 14, when they say he went on a hike into T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve, parking his car at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port.
But on Aug. 12, officers literally are heard talking about the future of the couple. An officer talks to his supervisor, although the supervisor's voice is not heard.
"Is there a way to not do anything on something like this?" the officer asks. "I mean, it's so minor. It's hard to say, right?" the officer says talking on a cellphone in his patrol vehicle.
He then says he is going to "reread the statute."
Officers talk among themselves a few moments later. The talk about the potential of arresting Petito because, they said, Laundrie was the one with an injury to his eye. So they discussed the idea of intent — did she intend to cause him bodily injury or was that a result of a minor interaction. Two officers discuss the Utah statute as one reads it again.
And they put that on her.
"One way to word it is to say (to her) 'Hey, when you slapped him, were you intending to cause him physical pain … or impairment of his physical condition. Is that what you were attempting to do?' ... whatever she answers to that question will seal her fate," he said.
Then they returned to Petito.
"Gabby, this is a very, very important question," the officer said. "How you answer this question is going to determine what happens next."
"OK," she responds.
"But the only person who can this answer it is you. Think very hard before you answer the question, do not quickly answer it. Think very hard … When you slapped him those times, were you attempting to cause him physical pain or physical impairment?"
"No."
"What is the reason behind the slapping and stuff? What were you attempting to do?"
"I was trying to get him to stop telling me to calm down," she said.
The officer turned to the other.
"Well, it doesn't sound like to me that she attempted to injure him," he said to his fellow officer. "It's your call. It's 100 percent your call. I support you either way."
Three officers then talk about assault again away from the couple.
One officer knows he's recording it and mentions his thoughts.
"Society and judges and everyone can judge me for this. I am looking at a 110-pound female and her fiance who have no means to be separated. He doesn't want to pursue it, she's not a threat to him more than from slight abrasions from her fingernails," he said.
It was one more chance for the officers to decide, and again they struggled with it, going from the idea of letting them go — reading the letter of the law — or taking them both to jail for domestic violence.
"It's six one way and a half-dozen the other," the other officer said.
And that's when they said to separate them, letting them cool off for the night.
"If they find themselves together again, what's it to you? You provided them the safety … it's on them … if they don't let it cool off and we hear about it, we'll hear about it. And if there's some fighting going on, you already were Mr. Nice Guy," the first officer said.
But, he said, officers couldn't tell them — by law — that one might be arrested if there was a call for another incident. The consequences of that can mean victims might not call police if they need help, he said.
The officer said he sought clarification and was told the situation called for either a "full-force" domestic violence arrest or not. There was no minor infraction available.
Instead, the officers worked with the couple, telling them to separate for the night. Laundrie was to set up in a hotel room and Petito was able to stay in the van.
"In no way, shape or form that I can perceive does what happened here — a little slapfight between fiancès who love each other and want to be together … that this is going to digress into a situation where he's going to be a battered man," an officer said. "But the again, I don't have a crystal ball."
