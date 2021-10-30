NORTH PORT — If Gabrielle “Gabby” Petitio tried to break up with Brian Laundrie while on their cross-country trip, she likely didn’t have a safety plan.
After two witnesses called police on the North Port couple seen fighting over a cellphone in public in Moab, Utah, the hourlong body camera footage of their encounter with police revealed several red flags, according to domestic violence experts.
Christian Hind, lead domestic violence advocate at Safe Place And Rape Crisis Center in Sarasota, said police deemed the 22-year-old Petito “the aggressor” during the traffic stop, after she said she grabbed Laundrie and scratched his arm.
Hind said there were many signs the officers missed at the time and Petito was in crisis.
During the video, Petito said she was “apologizing” to Brian Laundrie for “being mean” to him earlier, saying they were fighting “all morning.” She said she has obsessive-compulsive disorder and gets “so frustrated.” She makes excuses for his bad behavior. She explained she quit her job as a nutritionist to travel across the country and start a blog.
“He doesn’t believe I can really do any of it,” Petito told the officer.
“At times officers come on scene and see a hysterical person trying to fight back,” Hind said. “Gabby admitted being aggressive and hitting Brian, but that’s how she was coping and dealing with the situation. It’s dangerous. She’s living in fear and it can be debilitating.”
Hind noticed Laundrie was calm and friendly during his encounter with officers despite them knowing he slapped Petito. He was also captured making jokes and laughing with officers. On the way to a safe haven away from Petito, Laundrie talked about baseball with the officer, the body camera footage shows. Petito was left behind to sleep in her camper van.
Interviewed separately, Laundrie told officers Petito “gets worked up sometimes,” then contradicted Petito’s account of the incident, saying they had a “really nice morning.”
“She’s just crazy,” he tells the officer, and laughs.
“Abusers are highly manipulative,” Hind said. “See how good he was with the police officer? Imagine what Gabby endured. When I help survivors, I’m often told: ‘He makes me feel like I’m crazy.’ The abuse causes so much shame that the survivor takes on a lot of responsibility or blame they shouldn’t. That’s what Gabby did. She said she hit him first after he locked her out of the van. She downplayed his abuse.”
Petito was last seen Aug. 27 after Laundrie berated waitstaff at a restaurant in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He argued over the bill and went back inside four times, according to witnesses. Petito returned to the restaurant to apologize to the staff for Laundrie’s behavior.
After Petito was reported missing and the story went public, the restaurant manager shared the situation with police.
After that, Petito may have wanted to separate from Laundrie. One hint is Petito told her mother Nichole Schmidt the pair had been fighting for weeks. Petito told a Moab officer they fought after Laundrie didn’t believe in her social media goals and told her to “shut up.”
“Gabby unfortunately didn’t stand up for herself,” Hind said. “Victims often don’t disclose information to law enforcement for fear of retaliation. What happens if they tell and the abuser isn’t removed from the situation? The victim could suffer more violence once the officer leaves...If there was a chance Brian was losing control, that could have been a trigger for him.”
Petito’s remains were found Sept. 19 in a national forest in Wyoming. Her death was ruled a homicide. Laundrie was later named a person of interest in her slaying. His remains were recently discovered by law enforcement in North Port.
Hind said guilt and not wanting the abuser to go to jail are other reasons why victims stay in a relationship. Often, they are financially dependent on an abuser.
CHALLENGES FOR VICTIMS
The current housing market boom, lack of higher paying jobs and affordable child care impacts victims.
Hind said an abuser’s control can extend outside the home. Some sabotage a victim while at work by repeatedly calling, showing up, being disruptive, causing them to be late, not letting them go to work or have friends.
“Every day I’m inundated with calls for people who need financial assistance or housing,” she said. “People ask Why don’t victims leave abusers? It’s a lack of financial resources. If they have children, they worry about custody. Children are used as a pawn. Often the abuser has money for an attorney and the victim doesn’t.”
She said housing is “our biggest challenge.”
“We can’t find housing because it’s $1,600 to $1,800 a month for rent,” Hind said. “So when a victim is financially abused, it takes a lot of support to get out of the relationship.”
In October, Petito’s family formed the Gabby Petito Foundation to address the needs of organizations that support locating missing persons and provide aid to groups who assist victims of domestic violence situations.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and SPARC has many survivor success stories, Hind said. However, they begin with a safety plan and other resources that are all confidential.
“We help them through the transition and dangerous journey,” Hind said.
Hind said after 20 years at SPARCC, it’s still no easier to see women come for help bruised with physical injuries.
“It’s happening here in our community, it’s everywhere,” she said.
RED FLAGS
According to Alyssa Burns, domestic violence programs director at The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies in Charlotte County, the most common red flags in domestic violence, is the speed of the relationship.
“Often abusive relationships move very quickly, with them moving in together, having a child, or moving away from friends and family within months, if not days of meeting one another,” Burns said. “If someone is dating a person who wants to intensify the relationship, especially past their own comfortability, that is a huge red flag.”
Domestic violence at its core is not about anger.
“What they all share is the overwhelming desire to control their partner,” Burns said.
Control is exerted through isolation under the auspice of love. They insist on looking through their phone, demand pass codes and passwords for phones and social media accounts, Burns said.
“There is often violent name calling or abusive language,” Burns said. “Victims are often called ‘whores’ and ‘sluts’ and repeatedly accused of cheating on the abuser. Regardless of any evidence to the contrary, accusations of cheating are prolific and used as reasons for controlling the victim’s behavior, how they dress, where they go, and who they speak to.”
Burns said “most” victims don’t have bruises. When there’s physical abuse, it often escalates to punching holes in walls, throwing items at the victim, breaking things around the house — it’s usually always the belonging of the victim, she said.
“It may then turn into actual physical touching, from pushing to slapping to punching and choking,” Burns said. “Domestic violence, or coercive control is dangerous because the victim will never know to what extent the abuser will go to maintain control. And because the relationship began as loving and intense, the victim believes, if they just work hard enough, they can get that feeling back.”
Hind said the key to look for in domestic violence victims is they are really good at survival, including many younger woman. But abusers are savvy and know where to hit the victim so it can be covered by clothing,” she said.
Hind said SPARCC works well with the Venice and North Port police departments with victim assistance. There’s a SPARCC advocate in Venice and an outreach office in North Port for South County residents in need. C.A.R.E. assists Charlotte County residents in need.
“Family often turns their back on the victim because they stay with the abuser. But once they do make a break, we see the family reengage,” Hind said. “We’ve also seen women take a lot of abuse, but draw the line and leave when it begins to happen to their children.”
