Breaking

featured

Gabby Petito case: Neighbors answer police questions, tire of the media attention

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

NORTH PORT - Larry Zagorski lives near Wabasso Avenue, the street where Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito lived while they were in North Port, Laundrie's parents' home.

It's going on two weeks since police first came to the Laundries' home Sept. 11, looking to talk to Brian Laundrie, 23, who was later identified as a person of interest in Petito's disappearance.

Since then, more police have come to their block, along with federal investigators, along with media from dozens of outlets, along with curious onlookers, along with people shouting for answers - some with bullhorns.

"This is all so crazy," he said Thursday. "The city is now known for this case nationwide. The police and media are here every day asking questions. It's just a terrible situation. And we're getting tired."

Police blocked off Wabasso Avenue, allowing locals to drive it, but few else.

Charlene and William Guthrie said it has been a "nightmare" living across from the Laundries since Petito - and later Brian - went missing.


They told police what they knew, including that they saw the Laundrie family pack up their truck and camper and take a three-day trip, just before police came to the home Sept. 11 looking for him.

MUSTANG RETURNS

Meanwhile, the silver Ford Mustang that Brian Laundrie's family owns is back at the home as of Thursday. His family told police he had taken the car and gone to the North Port entrance of the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve last week.

North Port police tagged the car, which was parked overnight in the parking lot at the park, and the family retrieved it and drove it home. 

Police towed it from the home on Thursday, but family members brought it back to the driveway on Thursday morning.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie, the parents of Brian, left their home for several hours on Thursday. Their attorney, Steven Bertolino, out of East Islip, New York, said he met the couple in Orlando. 

