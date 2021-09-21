Gabby Petito case: New video shows search in Carlton Reserve

North Port Police Department investigators are among those who are back at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near Venice on Tuesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. A body matching Petito's description was found Sunday in Wyoming. Laundrie went missing, according to his parents, a week ago - but they didn't report that until late Friday night.
Authorities are back at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near Venice on Tuesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. A body matching Petito's description was found Sunday in Wyoming. Laundrie went missing, according to his parents, a week ago - but they didn't report that until late Friday night.
Authorities are back at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near Venice on Tuesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. A body matching Petito's description was found Sunday in Wyoming. Laundrie went missing, according to his parents, a week ago - but they didn't report that until late Friday night.
Authorities are back at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near Venice on Tuesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. A body matching Petito's description was found Sunday in Wyoming. Laundrie went missing, according to his parents, a week ago - but they didn't report that until late Friday night.
North Port Police Department investigators are among those who are back at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near Venice on Tuesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. A body matching Petito's description was found Sunday in Wyoming. Laundrie went missing, according to his parents, a week ago - but they didn't report that until late Friday night.
North Port Police Department investigators are among those who are back at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near Venice on Tuesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. A body matching Petito's description was found Sunday in Wyoming. Laundrie went missing, according to his parents, a week ago - but they didn't report that until late Friday night.
North Port Police Department investigators are among those who are back at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near Venice on Tuesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. A body matching Petito's description was found Sunday in Wyoming. Laundrie went missing, according to his parents, a week ago - but they didn't report that until late Friday night.
Authorities are back at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near Venice on Tuesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. A body matching Petito's description was found Sunday in Wyoming. Laundrie went missing, according to his parents, a week ago - but they didn't report that until late Friday night.
Authorities gather at Myakkahatchee Environmental Park near T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Sunday morning on Day 2 of a search for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. On Tuesday morning, searchers are headed back to the area in an effort to find Laundrie, whose car was parked near the entrance for two days last week.
North Port police set up crime-scene tape Monday morning at the home of Brian Laundrie's parents on Wabasso Avenue in North Port. Brian Laundrie has been missing since Tuesday, his parents said. They reported him missing on Friday evening.
North Port Police Department investigators are among those who are back at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near Venice on Tuesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. A body matching Petito's description was found Sunday in Wyoming. Laundrie went missing, according to his parents, a week ago - but they didn't report that until late Friday night.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Authorities are back at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near Venice on Tuesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. A body matching Petito's description was found Sunday in Wyoming. Laundrie went missing, according to his parents, a week ago - but they didn't report that until late Friday night.
Authorities are back at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near Venice on Tuesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. A body matching Petito's description was found Sunday in Wyoming. Laundrie went missing, according to his parents, a week ago - but they didn't report that until late Friday night.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Authorities are back at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near Venice on Tuesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. A body matching Petito's description was found Sunday in Wyoming. Laundrie went missing, according to his parents, a week ago - but they didn't report that until late Friday night.
PHOTO PROVIDED
North Port Police Department investigators are among those who are back at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near Venice on Tuesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. A body matching Petito's description was found Sunday in Wyoming. Laundrie went missing, according to his parents, a week ago - but they didn't report that until late Friday night.
PHOTO PROVIDED
North Port Police Department investigators are among those who are back at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near Venice on Tuesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. A body matching Petito's description was found Sunday in Wyoming. Laundrie went missing, according to his parents, a week ago - but they didn't report that until late Friday night.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Authorities are back at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near Venice on Tuesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. A body matching Petito's description was found Sunday in Wyoming. Laundrie went missing, according to his parents, a week ago - but they didn't report that until late Friday night.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Authorities gather at Myakkahatchee Environmental Park near T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Sunday morning on Day 2 of a search for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. On Tuesday morning, searchers are headed back to the area in an effort to find Laundrie, whose car was parked near the entrance for two days last week.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NPPD
Brian Laundrie
North Port police set up crime-scene tape Monday morning at the home of Brian Laundrie's parents on Wabasso Avenue in North Port. Brian Laundrie has been missing since Tuesday, his parents said. They reported him missing on Friday evening.
NORTH PORT - The search for Brian Laundrie continues in the vast Carlton Reserve on Tuesday afternoon, but police say there is nothing new to report.
The North Port Police Department, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida Wildlife Commission, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota Police Department, Venice Police Department, K-9 search and rescue teams, and other government partners are searching wild areas hunting for Laundrie.
He's the boyfriend of Gabrielle Petito, 22, who was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents, worried that she stopped communicating with them during a van trip out west with Laundrie. The FBI said they found what is believed to be her body on Sunday night, and an autopsy is scheduled to take place today.
Police in North Port, where Petito lived with Laundrie's family before the trip, are focusing on the T. Mabry Carlton Reserve in central Sarasota County. It's where his family said they believe he went on Tuesday. They reported him missing Friday night.
Police officials say they are taking the family at their word and centering their search in the Reserve.
About 50 officers from several organizations were in the 25,000-acre tract all day Saturday and Sunday, using bloodhounds, drones, airboats, ATVs and again with helicopters on Monday to try to find Laundrie — whose car sat at the entrance to the Reserve for two days last week.
"Tuesday, we will once again continue our search efforts in the Carlton Reserve, where Brian reportedly visited a week ago today to go hiking. This time, moving in from the Venice side of the area, along with adjoining lands. A weekend ground search and aerial search Monday of the 25-thousand-acre preserve has yet to yield any answers, but we must press on," Taylor wrote.
"Please be aware, the Carlton Reserve is a vast and unforgiving location at times. It is currently waste deep in water in many areas. This is dangerous work for the search crews as they are wading through gator- and snake-infested swamps and flooded hiking and biking trails."
FBI agents and North Port police searched the home of Brian Laundrie's parents on Wabasso Avenue in North Port on Monday.
The Laundries' attorney had scheduled a press conference for Tuesday morning but announced Monday night he was canceling it.
Anyone with information on Brian Laundrie should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.