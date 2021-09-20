Gabby Petito case: North Port police at Laundrie's home, attorney says there was a note on his car

Officers with North Port, the city of Sarasota, and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spent Sunday searching for Brian Laundrie who is a ‘person of interest’ in the disappearance of longtime girlfriend and one-time fiancee, Gabby Petito.
Candles were lit near North Port City Hall on Saturday night as a part of a vigil for Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito — a resident of North Port who is missing. Petito was out West with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, when she was last heard from about Aug. 25. He returned Aug. 30 in her van — without her. He was reported missing on Friday, but his family says he’s been gone since Tuesday.
Authorities gather at Myakkahatchee Environmental Park near T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Sunday morning on Day 2 of a search for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. Both are North Port residents but she went missing while the couple was on a van trip out West. His family indicated he was at the park on Tuesday - when authorities thought he'd been at his parent's North Port home until they reported him missing on Friday.
North Port PIO Josh Taylor held an impromptu news conference at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Saturday afternoon. Media received a tip that Brian Laundrie's parents said he frequently visited the park.
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search.
An investigator and K-9 walk in the woods in T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Saturday evening looking for signs of missing person Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. Both are North Port residents but she went missing while the couple was on a van trip out West.
A searcher slogs down a wet trail in T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Sunday morning looking for signs of missing person Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. Both are North Port residents but she went missing while the couple was on a van trip out West.
Reporters and some other people crowd the yard of the Laundrie family in North Port. Brian Laundrie lives in the home with his parents and his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, who has been listed as missing after the couple went on vacation into the west. He returned in her van earlier this month. She has not been heard from since Aug. 25, her family said.
Nichole Schmidt, mother of missing 22-year-old North Port resident Gabby Petito, speaks on television Thursday night, hoping to get Gabby’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, to talk about what happened to her.
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search.
North Port police set up crime-scene tape Monday morning at the home of Brian Laundrie's parents on Wabasso Avenue in North Port. Brian Laundrie has been missing since Tuesday, his parents said. They reported him missing on Friday evening.
K-9 Officers continue the search for Brian Laundrie Sunday afternoon at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
Local authorities used bloodhounds, ATVs, drones, airboats and more to search the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve woods for Brian Laundrie Sunday.
Rows of parked cars created a bottleneck as other cars went head on up and down Wabasso Avenue Friday to get a glimpse of the Laundrie home where they believed Brian Laundrie was inside.
Law enforcement officers head into the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near North Port on Saturday.
The home on Wabasso Avenue in North Port where Gabby Petito lived before they headed out on their trip west.
Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabrielle Petito in a photo she posted on Instagram.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall on Sunday.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall.
Haven Parsons, Layla Parsons and Faith Parsons brought a stuffed bear to a memorial set up at North Port City Hall on Sunday to remember Gabby Petito.
The rear of Gabby Petito’s van in police custody. Petito and Laundrie used the van to travel out West. Laundrie returned to North Port alone, driving Petito’s van, on Aug. 30.
Joie Lubinsky and Rachael Lubinsky, an organizer for the Friday night Vigil for Gabby wait for the vigil to begin at North Port City Hall. Gabby Petito has been missing since late August.
North Port residents take part in the Vigil for Gabby Petito on Friday night at North Port City Hall.
Joe Petito did an interview Friday with city spokesperson Josh Taylor, asking for help finding his daughter, Gabby Petito, who disappeared in August. Gabby Petito is a resident of North Port.
Gabby Petito talks to police in Moab, Utah.
Gabby Petito at Monument Rocks, Kansas.
Cassie Laundrie speaks to ABC News about Gabby Petito, the missing girlfriend of Cassie Laundrie's brother, Brian Laundrie.
The parents and stepparents of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito speak on FOX News during the Thursday night airing of Hannity.
Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on Instagram.
Joe Petito, father of missing person Gabby Petito, asks for help in locating his daughter at a press conference on Thursday at North Port City Hall.
Gabby Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. She posted this photo of herself at The Monarch, artwork in Ogden, Utah.
Brian Laundrie is the boyfriend of missing woman Gabby Petito.
Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on Instagram.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in a photo her mother posted on a Facebook page.
Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on her Instagram account.
Gabby Petito in a photo her mother posted on the Find Gabby Facebook page.
NORTH PORT — Brian Laundrie is still missing, but North Port police appear to be amping up their investigation Monday into the boyfriend of Gabrielle Petito, whose body police say they found Sunday in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
North Port Police have blocked off Wabasso Avenue on Monday morning and put up yellow crime-scene tape at the house where Brian Laudrie's parents lived and where Brian and Petito lived before taking their trip out west in a Ford Transit van.
It's a big difference from last week, when the street was open and media began arriving as word about Petito's disappearance was made public.
By the end of the week and through the weekend, the street was crowded with media crews, people curious about the case and many yelling for the Laundrie family and Brian to tell police everything they knew about Petito to help authorities find her.
Dozens of people, including media, are still on Wabasso this morning to see what's happening at the home.
Police say Laundrie's parents called them Friday night to report Brian was missing. Police said they thought Brian was in the area of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port or the sprawling T. Mabry Carlton Reserve across a drainage canal in South Sarasota County. They were areas where he liked to hike, and he took a backpack with him, his parents told police.
But two days of searching in both the city park and the reserve didn't yield Brian Laundrie, who is still listed as a "person of interest" in Gabby Petito's disappearance and as a missing person himself.
Meanwhile, the Laundrie family's attorney Steve Bertolino, told a New York television station news reporter that after Brian Laundrie left home Tuesday in his car, his parents drove to the entrance of the Carlton Reserve and found it there.
A note on the car from the North Port Police Department said it needed to be removed, Bertolino told ABC7 News.
Bertolino told the reporter "the family picked up the car, Brian Laundrie was using, on Thursday morning from the reserve after going out on Wednesday to look for their son," the station reported.
"The family left the car overnight 'so he could drive back,' the attorney said. When Laundrie didn't come home Thursday morning, the family went back to retrieve the car.
The North Port Police have not answered questions Monday about the case and have not confirmed the note on the car, nor and information about the Laundrie family.
