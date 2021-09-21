Gabby Petito case: North Port redacts records on Petito, Laundrie family

NORTH PORT - In a recent public records request on the Laundrie family and Gabrielle Petito, the North Port Police Department provided nearly 40 fully redacted reports.
The request was made Monday for Brian Laundrie, Christopher Laundrie, Roberta Laundrie, and Petito dating back three years.
There were virtually no police interactions with the families until earlier this month, aside from a traffic citation.
The reports returned to The Daily Sun on Tuesday are dated between Sept. 10, 2021, and Sept. 20, 2021.
North Port Police cites the Florida Statute "Active criminal investigative and intelligence information" as the reason behind the nearly complete redactions.
Petito's family reported Gabrielle, known as Gabby, missing Sept. 11, after last communicating with her Aug. 26 during a van trip out west with Laundrie, her one-time fiancé.
Searchers found what they say is her body on Sunday evening in the Grant Teton National Park in Wyoming. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
Brian Laundrie continues to be a “person of interest” in the case.
The Laundrie family has been publicly quiet and it is unclear how much information they have provided authorities. A news conference from their attorney set for Tuesday was canceled.
They reported Brian Laundrie, 23, missing Sept. 17 and told authorities he drove their Ford Mustang to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port to go hiking on Sept. 14. The park abuts the 25,000-acre T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve.
One redacted report — incident No. 21-053269, at 2:42 p.m. dated Sept. 14 — is filed as an abandoned vehicle report at the address of 6968 Reisterstown Road, in North Port, where the Mustang was left.
Brian Laundrie's parents then picked up the Mustang the next day. The FBI towed the Mustang from the family's home Monday.
Another redacted NPPD report — incident No. 21-05411, at 6:47 p.m. dated Sept. 17 — is filed as a missing person report from the Laundrie family's home address.
A third redacted report —incident No. 21-054246, at 11:22 p.m. dated Sept. 18 notes a "suspicious incident" at the intersection of Balboa Terrace and Delmar Drive in North Port.
Delmar Drive is a bit of a beaten trail of a road that drags along Big Slough in the middle of North Port. There are no homes on Delmar Drive; and only a handful along Balboa Terrance.
Over the weekend, more than 50 officers with North Port, the city of Sarasota, and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office searched the area of T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve but came up with nothing.
They halted the Carlton Reserve search Monday as FBI agents and NPPD searched the home of Brian Laundrie's parents on Wabasso Avenue in North Port.
Search crews have since picked up their search of the Carlton Reserve on Tuesday.
The North Port Police are joined by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida Wildlife Commission, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota Police Department, Venice Police Department, K-9 search and rescue teams, and other government partners.
This time, search crews will proceed from the Venice side of the area, along with adjoining lands.
The weekend search started from the North Port side of the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.