Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Gabby Petito case: Petito attorney blasts Laundrie attorney

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

NORTH PORT - The attorney representing Gabby Petito's family has slammed the attorney representing the family of Brian Laundrie in a Wednesday statement. 

Petito, 22, was found dead on Sunday; her death was ruled a homicide on Tuesday. 

Brian Laundrie, 23, was her boyfriend and is considered a "person of interest" in her disappearance. He went missing more than a week ago. 

Richard B. Stafford ripped into Steven P. Bertolino, an East Islip, New York-based lawyer. 

"The Petito and Schmidt family are demanding that you remove Gabby Petito's picture from your Yelp page," it states. "The family tried to remove their daughter's picture from your page and were informed that only the business owner can add or remove pictures."

It adds Bertolino needs to be cautious with discussions online about Gabby Petito.


"Furthermore, the Petito and Schmidt family demand that you cease and desist posting pictures of Gabby Petito to any and all of your social media pages, web pages or advertisements in an effort to gain business," it said. "I am sure this will be taken care of by 2 p.m. or I will take further action on behalf of Gabby's family."

The website seems to have scrubbed the photos within minutes of the letter from Stafford. 

But Bertolino sent out his own statement to Kristin Thorne with ABC-7, saying he didn't use social media nor does he have a website or Yelp page. 

"This is sad," he wrote in a statement. "I do not control the internet sites nor the hacks and public that have been overrunning the internet with fake comments and posts."

He said Yelp shut down its page for Bertolino's firm on Tuesday "due to inordinate and unconfirmed posts."

"I would certainly agree with Mr. Stafford that any such post he is referring to should be removed but advise him that I have no control over that Yelp site."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments