Gabby Petito case: Police bring in dive teams as search of Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie continues

North Port police set up crime-scene tape Monday morning at the home of Brian Laundrie's parents on Wabasso Avenue in North Port. Brian Laundrie has been missing since Tuesday, his parents said. They reported him missing on Friday evening.
Law enforcement officers get aboard a swamp buttie in the Carlton Reserve east of Venice on Wednesday in the search for Brian Laundrie.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Law enforcement officers, both human and canine, searched the Carlton Reserve east of Venice for any clue of Brian Laundrie.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NPPD
Brian Laundrie
NORTH PORT — Law enforcement is using all kinds of equipment in the search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve east of Venice.
During the fourth day of searching the remote swampy property, they've used swamp buggies, ATVs, drones, helicopters and had their K-9 helpers along with them, including bloodhounds.
On Wednesday, they added some boats, dive teams and underwater vehicles equipped with sonar to the search effort.
North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor explained that the equipment is for searching in large bodies of water.
"At this time, this does not mean anything has been found. It’s a part of the overall search process," he said Wednesday afternoon.
He said North Port Police are also on the scene of a "possible self-inflicted death, roughly one mile from the Environmental Park" that is unrelated to the search for Brian Laundrie.
Laundrie is still listed as a "person of interest" in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, whose body was found in Wyoming on Sunday. Her death is a homicide, investigators said.
The North Port Police were joined by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida Wildlife Commission, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota Police Department, Venice Police Department, K-9 search and rescue teams, and other government partners.
The FBI is looking for tips in the case. Anyone with information on Brian Laundrie should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
