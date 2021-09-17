Offers go here

Gabby Petito case: Police talking with Laundrie family

NORTH PORT - North Port Police are speaking Friday night with the family of Brian Laundrie, authorities confirmed. 

Laundrie, 23, is the longtime boyfriend of missing North Port resident Gabby Petito, 22. 

Laundrie and Petito went on a vacation - leaving New York and heading west. He returned about Sept. 1, but she hasn't been heard of from her family since Aug. 25.

On Friday night, the Laundrie family contacted authorities.

"They are there talking right now. They called us to come talk with them," North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor confirmed to The Daily Sun. 


He said the scene in the 4300 block of Wabasso Avenue consisted of "a bunch of reporters" and then it seemed to morph into a gathering of people chanting "Where's Gabby? Where's Gabby?" Taylor said. 

"We are there talking with the family," Taylor said. "We are there talking with Brian's family - not Brian."

The activity at the home took place while a vigil for Gabby Petito was underway at City Hall in North Port. 

This story will be updated. 

