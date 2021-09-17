Gabby Petito case: Police talking with Laundrie family

Reporters and bystanders stand in the yard of the Laundrie family in North Port on Friday evening. Police were talking to the family, according to North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor.
Reporters and some other people crowd the yard of the Laundrie family in North Port. Brian Laundrie lives in the home with his parents and his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, who has been listed as missing after the couple went on vacation into the west. He returned in her van earlier this month. She has not been heard from since Aug. 25, her family said.
North Port Police officers leave the home of the Laundrie family on Friday night after receiving a call from the family. It was unclear what the discussion entailed.
PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on her Instagram account.
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION, INSTAGRAM PHOTO BY GABBY PETITO
Gabby Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. She posted this photo of herself at The Monarch, artwork in Ogden, Utah.
PHOTO PROVIDED
The home on Wabasso Avenue in North Port where Gabby Petito lived before they headed out on their trip west.
SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT
Gabby Petito
Gabrielle Petito
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NPPD
Gabby Petito in a photo her mother posted on the Find Gabby Facebook page.
FACEBOOK PHOTO
North Port city spokesman Joshua Taylor, right, speaks with media about the case of missing Gabby Petito on Tuesday outside City Hall.
