Gabby Petito case: Protesters continue yelling outside the Laundrie family home

NORTH PORT — Debbie Jarvis spent 11 years being smacked around, hit in the face and abused sometimes while her two children were in the next room.
"He threw me down the stairs," she said. "He hit me in the nose and I had two black eyes."
Jarvis waited until her abuser was arrested and went to prison for three years and she left.
"I disappeared but he found me and wanted to get back together," she said. "I never got back with him, but he went on to beat another woman who got a restraining order and then another. It made me realize that I was young at the time and it wasn't my fault. I didn't cause the abuse. I just needed out and for myself and my kids to have a better life."
It's why Jarvis drove nearly three hours from her Ocala home to Brian Laundrie's parents' North Port house Saturday to protest with others, and question Laundrie's whereabouts and his alleged involvement in the disappearance of his girlfriend Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, 22.
Petito and Laundrie were on a cross-county trip in July. They had an argument on Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah, where an eyewitness reported Laundrie slapped Petito. The couple was separated for one night. Laundrie returned home to Florida in Petito's van without her on Sept. 1.
Petito's parents, who live in New York, reported her missing on Sept. 11, saying the Laundries would not connect with them via phone nor text.
Petito was found dead Sept. 19 in a national forest near Grand Teton National Park, and her death ruled a homicide Sept. 21.
Before that ruling, he'd been named a person of interest in her disappearance, but his parents reported him missing - saying they hadn't seen him since Sept. 14. The FBI later issued a warrant for his arrest on allegations of bank fraud after investigators say he used a debit card that wasn't his.
Jarvis was one of a dozen protesters who came out to show support for Petito and send a message to the Laundries who were inside their Wabasso Avenue home.
Jarvis was met by a few police officers who said she couldn't use her bull horn to protest.
"I understand," she said. "It's got to be tough for the neighbors with so many people coming and going. They (NPPD) are a great group of guys."
Marissa Zdazinsky said she's sorry that neighbors have to hear the yelling outside their homes, but blames the Laundrie family.
"I'm here for justice for Gabby who was a victim of domestic violence," Zdazinsky said. "If they were decent people, they would tell the FBI what they know and we would have justice and this circus would go away. The neighbors could have peace again. I wouldn't want this in front of my house."
Zdazinsky said she went looking for Laundrie at Fort DeSoto Park last week after Duane Chapman, known as reality television personality "Dog the Bounty Hunter" announced the family had camped there after Laundrie returned without Petito.
"We are getting somewhere," she said.
Several times Korry Taberner was warned he couldn't use a loud speaker to chant in front of the home.
"I want to see the memorial for Gabby that's on the side of the lawn grow really big," he said. "I want Chris and Roberta Laundrie to see it every single time they check the mail or leave the house."
