Gabby Petito case: Report of shots at Laundrie home, but no evidence

North Port Police Department investigators are among those who are back at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near Venice on Tuesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. A body matching Petito’s description was found Sunday in Wyoming. Laundrie went missing, according to his parents, a week ago — but they didn’t report that until late Friday night.
Officers with North Port, the city of Sarasota, and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spent Sunday searching for Brian Laundrie who is a ‘person of interest’ in the disappearance of longtime girlfriend and one-time fiancee, Gabby Petito.
A tow truck arrives at the home of Chris and Roberta Laundrie on Wabasso Avenue in North Port. The truck towed away the Ford Mustang that is associated with Brian Laundrie.
Media swarmed Wabasso Avenue in North Port on Monday.
Gabby Petito at The Monarch, an art center in Ogden, Utah, where some of her last social media posts originated.
Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito’s van is in police custody. Petito and Laundrie used the van to travel out West. Laundrie returned to North Port alone, driving Petito’s van, on Aug. 30.
An investigator and K-9 walk in the woods in T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Saturday evening looking for signs of missing person Brian Laundrie.
Gabby Petito at Monument Rocks, Kansas.
Brian Laundrie near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12.
Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on Instagram.
Joe Petito did an interview Friday with city spokesperson Josh Taylor, asking for help finding his daughter, Gabby Petito, who disappeared in August. Gabby Petito is a resident of North Port.
Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on Instagram.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in a photo her mother posted on a Facebook page.
Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on her Instagram account.
NORTH PORT - The home that has been the center of attention in the Gabby Petito/Brian Laundrie investigation became a center of attention for a different reason Friday night.
It happened about 6:45 p.m.
"The North Port Police Department received a report of gunshots in the area of Brian Landries' home from an unknown number," North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said in a news release.
However, it seems no weapon was used nor injuries reported in the 4300 block of Wabasso Avenue in North Port.
"Right now, there is no evidence any shots were actually fired in the area," he said. "There are also no reports from the large contingency of media who were standing outside the home, at the time."
Authorities call these types of false reports "swattings" which have led to police responding in force - sometimes to tragic endings.
Gabby Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11. The North Port resident had been on a months-long journey with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23.
The couple had dated for years and were, at one point, engaged. They lived with his parents in the 4300 block of Wabasso Avenue.
Laundrie returned from the trip on Sept. 1, driving Petito’s Ford van.
Her body was discovered Sept. 19 in the Spreading Creek area of Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. An autopsy in Teton County, Wyoming, concluded she died in a homicide.
Laundrie has been deemed a "person of interest" in her disappearance.
Wabasso Avenue neighbors, Charlene and William Guthrie, told Fox News they saw Laundrie and his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, leave for a short trip on Sept. 11 — the day Petito’s family reported her missing.
It is unknown if he returned with them.
The Laundrie family called authorities on Sept. 17 to file a missing person report on Brian Laundrie, saying they had not seen him since Sept. 14.
They said he drove a Ford Mustang out to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Sept. 14 to go for a hike. Authorities towed that car away Sept. 20 and returned it Sept. 23.
The Laundries have not spoken to the media. They have an attorney, Steven Bertolino, in Islip, New York. Bertolino has spoken for the family exclusively.
Bertolino said Sept. 23 that he met with the couple in Orlando. Through his firm, they have sent out a message of condolences after it was revealed that the remains of Gabby Petito were identified in Wyoming.
