Gabby Petito case: Rumors rule internet

NORTH PORT - Authorities are continuing to debunk some rumors and look into other theories in the search for Brian Laundrie.
Laundrie, 23, is a person of interest in the disappearance of his longtime girlfriend, Gabby Petito.
Petito's body was found Sunday in Wyoming; on Tuesday afternoon, her death was ruled a homicide. She was 22.
A cause of death was not released.
The FBI is the lead agency on the investigation. Teaming with them are a number of agencies, including North Port Police Department.
North Port Police put out a statement late Tuesday about new rumors about Laundrie.
One whirling along the internet on Tuesday night was the rumor that Laundrie was in custody.
"We have received a significant amount of requests tonight regarding a possible capture of Brian Landrie," North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor stated in a 11 p.m. email. "These reports are unfortunately false. Please rest assured that when Brian is found, we will be more than happy to let everyone know."
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office added a statement online as well.
"Despite rumors on social media this evening, #BrianLaundrie is NOT IN THE CUSTODY of our agency at this time," Sarasota County Sheriff's Office stated in a tweet. "We can confirm we have received reports of 'suspected sightings' however, none have been accurate."
Among the supposed sightings of Laundrie include a trail camera in northwest Florida that picked up an image of a man matching the description but it has not verified as Laundrie.
The trail camera, near Baker, Florida, shows a man roughly Laundrie's age and body type with a similar backpack walking about 6:17 a.m. Monday. The Facebook uses, Sam Bass, passed the information on to Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
"The OCSO did its due diligence in response to this report and is wrapping up an extensive search that took place in this area to also include nearby farmlands and a search by drone," the office said on a social media post. "No one - and nothing - of note was located. There are no known possible past or current connections between Laundrie and anyone in this area at this time to follow up on. In the meantime we will remain vigilant and if anything new of significance develops we will share."
Other rumors suggest Laundrie was recently in Pooler, Georgia - along the East Coast. Those are based on a Pooler, Georgia Police social media post looking for a man with similar build for financial fraud.
A glance at the post shows the alleged financial fraud happened at a gas station at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 28. The van that Laundrie drove back to Florida from Wyoming was seen the evening of Aug. 27 - and it's a roughly 32 hour drive between the two locations.
Laundrie returned to North Port on Sept. 1.
Laundrie is described standing about 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has short brown hair, trimmed facial hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hiking bag which had a waist strap, the news release said.
Anyone with information about the case involving Gabby Petito or the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie should contact the FBI tip line at 800-225-5324.
