Gabby Petito case: Search continues for Laundrie

NORTH PORT - Authorities are still looking for Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie, 23, is a person of interest in the disappearance of his longtime girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

The search returned Wednesday morning to the T. Mabry Carlton Memorial Reserve near North Port and Venice in an effort to find Laundrie.

Along with K-9 units, dive teams and other teams are involved.

"To confirm, yes, members of our Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force have responded to Carlton Reserve," Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. "This in addition to our Emergency Response Team, Air-1 & patrol...SURF Team members are divers called upon to search bodies of water for evidence. These highly-trained deputies work in the most difficult and challenging environments imaginable," it added.

Laundrie's parents told authorities on Friday that he went there for a hike on Sept. 14. They reported that to police on the evening of Sept. 17.

Petito's body was found Sunday in Wyoming; on Tuesday afternoon, her death was ruled a homicide. She was 22.


A cause of death was not released.

The FBI is the lead agency on the investigation. Teaming with them are a number of agencies, including North Port Police Department.

Among the supposed sightings of Laundrie include a trail camera in northwest Florida that picked up an image of a man matching the description but it has not verified as Laundrie.

"The OCSO did its due diligence in response to this report and is wrapping up an extensive search that took place in this area to also include nearby farmlands and a search by drone," the office said on a social media post. "No one - and nothing - of note was located. There are no known possible past or current connections between Laundrie and anyone in this area at this time to follow up on. In the meantime we will remain vigilant and if anything new of significance develops we will share."

Laundrie is described standing about 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has short brown hair, trimmed facial hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hiking bag which had a waist strap, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the case involving Gabby Petito or the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie should contact the FBI tip line at 800-225-5324.

