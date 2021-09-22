Gabby Petito case: Search continues for Laundrie

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office SURF Team members are divers that search bodies of water for evidence. They are among units at T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23.
A K-9 with a search team awaits work at T. Mabry Carlton Memorial Reserve near Venice on Wednesday in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. Petito was found dead Sunday and her death was ruled a homicide on Tuesday. Laundrie disappeared a week earlier.
North Port PIO Josh Taylor held an impromptu news conference at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Saturday afternoon. Media received a tip that Brian Laundrie’s parents said he frequently visited the park.
Authorities gather at Myakkahatchee Environmental Park near T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Sunday morning on Day 2 of a search for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. On Tuesday morning, searchers are headed back to the area in an effort to find Laundrie, whose car was parked near the entrance for two days last week.
Officers with North Port, the city of Sarasota, and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spent Sunday searching for Brian Laundrie who is a ‘person of interest’ in the disappearance of longtime girlfriend and one-time fiancee, Gabby Petito.
North Port police set up crime-scene tape Monday morning at the home of Brian Laundrie's parents on Wabasso Avenue in North Port. Brian Laundrie has been missing since Tuesday, his parents said. They reported him missing on Friday evening.
The home of Brian Laundrie and his family in the 4300 block of Wabasso Avenue has been the focus of media attention in the last week after his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was reported missing on Sept. 11. Her body was discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, in Grand Teton National Park, according to authorities.
Candles were lit near North Port City Hall on Saturday night as a part of a vigil for Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito — a resident of North Port who is missing. Petito was out West with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, when she was last heard from about Aug. 25. He returned Aug. 30 in her van — without her. He was reported missing on Friday, but his family says he’s been gone since Tuesday.
Reporters and some other people crowd the yard of the Laundrie family in North Port. Brian Laundrie lives in the home with his parents and his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, who has been listed as missing after the couple went on vacation into the west. He returned in her van earlier this month. She has not been heard from since Aug. 25, her family said.
Nichole Schmidt, mother of missing 22-year-old North Port resident Gabby Petito, speaks on television Thursday night, hoping to get Gabby’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, to talk about what happened to her.
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search.
Law enforcement officers head into the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near North Port on Saturday.
Brian Laundrie
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito
An investigator and K-9 walk in the woods in T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Saturday evening looking for signs of missing person Brian Laundrie.
Local authorities used bloodhounds, ATVs, drones, airboats and more to search the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve woods for Brian Laundrie Sunday.
K-9 Officers continue the search for Brian Laundrie Sunday afternoon at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
A drone takes to the air along a trail in T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Sunday morning looking for signs of missing person Brian Laundrie.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall Sunday.
National news media is camped out on Wabasso Avenue in North Port near the home of Brian Laundrie's parents Monday morning.
North Port police have cordoned off the home of Brian Laundrie's parents on Wabasso Avenue in North Port on Monday morning. Neighbors say several FBI agents arrived at the home.
A tow truck arrives at the home of Chris and Roberta Laundrie on Wabasso Avenue in North Port. The truck towed away the Ford Mustang that is associated with Brian Laundrie.
A ribbon tied in honor of Gabby Petito at North Port City Hall.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall.
Lainey Manna, 9, a student at Imagine School North Port, made a frame and a dreamcatcher for Gabby Petito and brought them Sunday evening to an impromptu memorial set up at North Port City Hall.
An FBI agent exiting the Wabasso Avenue house on Monday. Investigators reportedly searched for clues on the disappearance of Brian Laundrie, the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.
The FBI on Monday raided the home of Chris and Roberta Laundrie, parents of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito.
Rows of parked cars created a bottleneck as other cars went head on up and down Wabasso Avenue Friday to get a glimpse of the Laundrie home where they believed Brian Laundrie was inside.
Brian Laundrie talks to a police officer after being pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12.
Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabrielle Petito in a photo she posted on Instagram.
Brian Laundrie
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall on Sunday.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall.
Haven Parsons, Layla Parsons and Faith Parsons brought a stuffed bear to a memorial set up at North Port City Hall on Sunday to remember Gabby Petito.
The rear of Gabby Petito’s van in police custody. Petito and Laundrie used the van to travel out West. Laundrie returned to North Port alone, driving Petito’s van, on Aug. 30.
A searcher slogs down a wet trail in T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Sunday morning looking for signs of missing person Brian Laundrie.
Joie Lubinsky and Rachael Lubinsky, an organizer for the Friday night Vigil for Gabby wait for the vigil to begin at North Port City Hall. Gabby Petito has been missing since late August.
North Port residents take part in the Vigil for Gabby Petito on Friday night at North Port City Hall.
Joe Petito did an interview Friday with city spokesperson Josh Taylor, asking for help finding his daughter, Gabby Petito, who disappeared in August. Gabby Petito is a resident of North Port.
Gabby Petito talks to police in Moab, Utah.
Gabby Petito at Monument Rocks, Kansas.
Cassie Laundrie speaks to ABC News about Gabby Petito, the missing girlfriend of Cassie Laundrie's brother, Brian Laundrie.
Nichole Schmidt, mother of missing 22-year-old North Port resident Gabby Petito, speaks on television Thursday night, hoping to get Gabby’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, to talk about what happened to her.
The parents and stepparents of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito speak on FOX News during the Thursday night airing of Hannity.
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search.
Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on Instagram.
Joe Petito, father of missing person Gabby Petito, asks for help in locating his daughter at a press conference on Thursday at North Port City Hall.
Gabby Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. She posted this photo of herself at The Monarch, artwork in Ogden, Utah.
Brian Laundrie is the boyfriend of missing woman Gabby Petito.
Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on Instagram.
The home on Wabasso Avenue in North Port where Gabby Petito lived before they headed out on their trip west.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in a photo her mother posted on a Facebook page.
Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on her Instagram account.
Gabby Petito in a photo her mother posted on the Find Gabby Facebook page.
NORTH PORT - Authorities are still looking for Brian Laundrie.
Laundrie, 23, is a person of interest in the disappearance of his longtime girlfriend, Gabby Petito.
The search returned Wednesday morning to the T. Mabry Carlton Memorial Reserve near North Port and Venice in an effort to find Laundrie.
Along with K-9 units, dive teams and other teams are involved.
"To confirm, yes, members of our Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force have responded to Carlton Reserve," Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. "This in addition to our Emergency Response Team, Air-1 & patrol...SURF Team members are divers called upon to search bodies of water for evidence. These highly-trained deputies work in the most difficult and challenging environments imaginable," it added.
Laundrie's parents told authorities on Friday that he went there for a hike on Sept. 14. They reported that to police on the evening of Sept. 17.
Petito's body was found Sunday in Wyoming; on Tuesday afternoon, her death was ruled a homicide. She was 22.
A cause of death was not released.
The FBI is the lead agency on the investigation. Teaming with them are a number of agencies, including North Port Police Department.
Among the supposed sightings of Laundrie include a trail camera in northwest Florida that picked up an image of a man matching the description but it has not verified as Laundrie.
"The OCSO did its due diligence in response to this report and is wrapping up an extensive search that took place in this area to also include nearby farmlands and a search by drone," the office said on a social media post. "No one - and nothing - of note was located. There are no known possible past or current connections between Laundrie and anyone in this area at this time to follow up on. In the meantime we will remain vigilant and if anything new of significance develops we will share."
Laundrie is described standing about 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has short brown hair, trimmed facial hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hiking bag which had a waist strap, the news release said.
Anyone with information about the case involving Gabby Petito or the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie should contact the FBI tip line at 800-225-5324.
