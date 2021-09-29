Gabby Petito case: Search for Laundrie continues, but official information scarce

FORT DESOTO — With the high-visibility grid search for Brain Laundrie over for now, media outlets, bounty hunters and amateur sleuths continued to fill the official information void with leads of their own.
At least two of those leads were rebuffed by Laundrie's New York attorney in short statements to the press.
Laundrie, 23, has been missing since Sept. 14, according to his parents. He is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle Petito, 22. The two lived in North Port, but only Laundrie returned home from their van trip across the country on Sept. 1. Petito's body was later found in a Wyoming national forest, her death ruled a homicide.
Police and federal agents have actively been looking for Laundrie since Sept. 17, when his parents reported him missing, saying he'd been gone since Sept. 14.
On Wednesday, TMZ and other medial outlets reported that Laundrie, 23, and someone with him bought a disposable "burner" phone at a North Port communications shop on Sept. 14, the same day he went missing, and that the FBI had seized information from the store. The FBI would not confirm that part of their investigation, and the people store would not comment.
The Laundries' attorney, Steve Bertolini, told TMZ the family did buy a phone there, but Laundrie did not take it when he left home Sept. 14. The "FBI is already in possession of it," he said. Bertolini had issued a statement earlier in the week, saying Brian Laundrie had left his wallet and a cell phone at home before leaving.
Meanwhile, "Dog the Bounty Hunter" and his team sent out several tweets Wednesday, saying he was on the trail of Brian Laundrie on islands around the mouth of Tampa Bay.
The TV reality star, whose name is Duane Chapman, learned Brian Laundrie and his parents, Roberta and Christopher, visited Fort DeSoto Park — which has a secluded campground and is on an island near St. Petersburg — in early September. It was a spot Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito had visited and where they had snapped a photo that wound up on social media.
The Laundrie family attorney issued a statement Tuesday attorney, confirming the family was there from Sept. 6-7, but said all three left together. Chapman disputed that, saying they left Brian behind.
Laundrie's parents reported they'd last seen Brian when he was supposedly on his way to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve near North Port and Venice. The police search of that area was intense, with as many as 75 people searching per day for about nine days. But searchers have moved out of that area this week. The FBI is now the lead agency in the case and has been tight-lipped about where and how they are looking for Laundrie.
Chapman said he didn't believe Laundrie was in the swamp. After arriving in North Port on Saturday, Chapman took the hunt Fort DeSoto Park.
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said there were no official searches going on at the park and "no confirmed sightings of Brian Laundrie" there.
Chapman took to a boat and kept looking Wednesday around the park, which encompasses five islands, thick with mangroves and other vegetation.
"I think he's been here for sure. … there's a lot of little islands around the area where we're at that he could get to on a canoe," Chapman said Tuesday.
Late Wednesday, Chapman called for K-9 teams to help with the tracking.
“It doesn’t matter who catches him,” Dog Chapman said. “We just want to do everything we can to help bring Brian in safely.”
Brian Laundrie is known for hiking. He is 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has short brown hair, trimmed facial hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hiking bag which had a waist strap, investigators said.
Anyone with information on Laundrie should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
