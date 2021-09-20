Gabby Petito case: Search on hold at Carlton Reserve

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search.
The home of Brian Laundrie and his family in the 4300 block of Wabasso Avenue has been the focus of media attention in the last week after his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was reported missing on Sept. 11. Her body was discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, in Grand Teton National Park, according to authorities.
Brian Laundrie
Haven Parsons, Layla Parsons and Faith Parsons brought a stuffed bear to a memorial set up at North Port City Hall on Sunday to remember Gabby Petito.
Lainey Manna, 9, a student at Imagine School North Port, made a frame and a dreamcatcher for Gabby Petito and brought them Sunday evening to an impromptu memorial set up at North Port City Hall.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall Sunday.
Gabby Petito at Monument Rocks, Kansas.
NORTH PORT - Authorities announced Monday morning that they won't be exploring area woods looking for Brian Laundrie, 23, in the disappearance of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito on Monday.
"The North Port Police Department currently has no plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve today," North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said in an email.
Carlton was supposedly a place where Laundrie went on a hike on Tuesday, according to his family.
"At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there," Taylor said in a follow-up email. "Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie."
Laundrie's family did not inform authorities about his going to Carlton Reserve to hike until Friday night.
Laundrie was the boyfriend of Gabby Petito and was on a months-long trip out West with her from July through August.
Laundrie returned to North Port on Sept. 1 with Petito's van - but Petito was not with him.
According to the FBI, a body matching Petito's description was discovered in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday.
On Friday, Laundrie's parents called federal and city authorities to announce that Brian Laundrie was missing. Petito's family countered, saying he has gone into hiding.
Laundrie is a white male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes; short brown hair and trimmed facial hair.
He was last seen wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.
Anyone who has seen Brian, or have helpful information on either should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit online at http://tips.fbi.gov.
