Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical featured

Gabby Petito case: Searchers return to Carlton Reserve

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

NORTH PORT — More than 50 searchers from a variety of agencies returned Sunday morning to look for Brian Laundrie, or evidence he has been in the area. 

Laundrie, 23, of North Port, is the focus of a missing person report filed by his family on Friday, according to authorities. 

Laundrie's family indicated he may have gone to the rural Sarasota County park as early as Tuesday.

The search began in the 600-acre Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port which abuts the 25,000 acre T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve that spans along much of Venice. 

The properties also are along the property line of Myakka River State Park, itself 37,000 acres. 

In a Sunday morning tweet from North Port Police Department, it said the search continues. 

"The search for Brian Laundrie continues Sunday morning in the Carlton Reserve," it said. "A team of more than 50 looking for anything of note after his parents say this is where he went. We continue to corroborate all info in the search for him and Gabby."


Gabby refers to Gabby Petito — Laundrie's longtime girlfriend and one-time fiancee who has not been heard from since Aug. 25 while the couple was traveling out West. Laundrie has been named as a "person of interest" in her disappearance, but has not been charged with any crime. 

Laundrie returned to North Port, driving Petito's van, on Aug. 30. He has not responded to requests for interviews from any law enforcement agency. 

The FBI and North Port Police Department are looking into her whereabouts, and on Saturday, a search was launched in rural areas of Grand Tetons National Park, according to the FBI Denver office. 

As for Laundrie's situation, people had gathered in front of his parents home in a neighborhood off Price Boulevard this week demanding he, or they, speak to authorities. The public pressure has been largely ignored, with Laundrie's parents not calling police until they reached out late Friday to note that Brian Laundrie was no longer at their home.

North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said Saturday the investigators are taking the family at their word, at this point. 

The Laundrie family spoke with authorities while their attorney was on speakerphone and did not speak of any situation beyond their missing son. They did not say anything about Gabby Petito, who had lived with the family for about the last two years with their son, Brian. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments