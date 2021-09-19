Gabby Petito case: Searchers return to Carlton Reserve

An investigator and K-9 walk in the woods in T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Saturday evening looking for signs of missing person Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. Both are North Port residents but she went missing while the couple was on a van trip out West.
Authorities gather at Myakkahatchee Environmental Park near T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Sunday morning on Day 2 of a search for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. Both are North Port residents but she went missing while the couple was on a van trip out West. His family indicated he was at the park on Tuesday - when authorities thought he'd been at his parent's North Port home until they reported him missing on Friday.
A searcher slogs down a wet trail in T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Sunday morning looking for signs of missing person Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. Both are North Port residents but she went missing while the couple was on a van trip out West.
A drone takes to the air along a trail in T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Sunday morning looking for signs of missing person Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. Both are North Port residents but she went missing while the couple was on a van trip out West.
Reporters and some other people crowd the yard of the Laundrie family in North Port. Brian Laundrie lives in the home with his parents and his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, who has been listed as missing after the couple went on vacation into the west. He returned in her van earlier this month. She has not been heard from since Aug. 25, her family said.
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on Instagram.
Brian Laundrie is the boyfriend of missing woman Gabby Petito.
Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito
Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on her Instagram account.
North Port city spokesman Joshua Taylor, right, speaks with media about the case of missing Gabby Petito on Tuesday outside City Hall.
North Port residents take part in the Vigil for Gabby Petito on Friday night at North Port City Hall.
Joe Petito did an interview Friday with city spokesperson Josh Taylor, asking for help finding his daughter, Gabby Petito, who disappeared in August. Gabby Petito is a resident of North Port.
The parents and stepparents of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito speak on FOX News during the Thursday night airing of Hannity.
Joe Petito, father of missing person Gabby Petito, asks for help in locating his daughter at a press conference on Thursday at North Port City Hall.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in a photo her mother posted on a Facebook page.
NORTH PORT — More than 50 searchers from a variety of agencies returned Sunday morning to look for Brian Laundrie, or evidence he has been in the area.
Laundrie, 23, of North Port, is the focus of a missing person report filed by his family on Friday, according to authorities.
Laundrie's family indicated he may have gone to the rural Sarasota County park as early as Tuesday.
The search began in the 600-acre Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port which abuts the 25,000 acre T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve that spans along much of Venice.
The properties also are along the property line of Myakka River State Park, itself 37,000 acres.
In a Sunday morning tweet from North Port Police Department, it said the search continues.
"The search for Brian Laundrie continues Sunday morning in the Carlton Reserve," it said. "A team of more than 50 looking for anything of note after his parents say this is where he went. We continue to corroborate all info in the search for him and Gabby."
Gabby refers to Gabby Petito — Laundrie's longtime girlfriend and one-time fiancee who has not been heard from since Aug. 25 while the couple was traveling out West. Laundrie has been named as a "person of interest" in her disappearance, but has not been charged with any crime.
Laundrie returned to North Port, driving Petito's van, on Aug. 30. He has not responded to requests for interviews from any law enforcement agency.
The FBI and North Port Police Department are looking into her whereabouts, and on Saturday, a search was launched in rural areas of Grand Tetons National Park, according to the FBI Denver office.
As for Laundrie's situation, people had gathered in front of his parents home in a neighborhood off Price Boulevard this week demanding he, or they, speak to authorities. The public pressure has been largely ignored, with Laundrie's parents not calling police until they reached out late Friday to note that Brian Laundrie was no longer at their home.
North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said Saturday the investigators are taking the family at their word, at this point.
The Laundrie family spoke with authorities while their attorney was on speakerphone and did not speak of any situation beyond their missing son. They did not say anything about Gabby Petito, who had lived with the family for about the last two years with their son, Brian.
