Gabby Petito case: Tuesday search for Brian Laundrie yields no results

NORTH PORT — The ground search in the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie yielded no results Tuesday.
Investigators in the Carlton Reserve ended the search for Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the North Port woman found dead this week in Wyoming, as darkness descended late Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s hard work, it’s hot, it’s wet and it’s swampy,” North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor said. “But we have to continue the search. We just need to find him … it’s that simple.”
Police using dogs, drones and four-wheelers searched sections of the 80,000-acre Reserve, coming up empty-handed. North Port police had posted video early Tuesday as officers with several agencies plotted and fanned out across the vast property in Venice.
It’s the third ground search in four days as law officers try to find Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who is named a person of interest in her disappearance. Petito’s body was found Sunday in a remote area of Wyoming, and on Tuesday afternoon a coroner there ruled her death a homicide.
Police said they would be back in the reserve Wednesday to resume the search.
The North Port Police were joined by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida Wildlife Commission, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota Police Department, Venice Police Department, K-9 search and rescue teams, and other government partners.
They centered again on the T. Mabry Carlton Reserve in central Sarasota County, but this time moving north to an area closer to Venice.
About 50 officers spent the day in the 25,000 acre tract using bloodhounds, drones, airboats, ATVs and helicopters — all looking for some sign of Laundrie, whose car sat at the North Port entrance to the Reserve for two days last week.
“Please be aware, the Carlton Reserve is a vast and unforgiving location at times,” Taylor said. “It is currently waist-deep in water in many areas. This is dangerous work for the search crews as they are wading through gator- and snake-infested swamps and flooded hiking and biking trails.”
Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11, after last communicating with her Aug. 26 during a van trip out west with Laundrie, her one-time fiancé. Searchers found what they say is her body on Sunday evening in the Grant Teton National Park in Wyoming.
FBI agents and North Port police searched the home of Brian Laundrie’s parents on Wabasso Avenue in North Port on Monday.
The Laundries’ attorney had scheduled a press conference for Tuesday morning but announced Monday night he was canceling it.