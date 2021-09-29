Gabby Petito case: Who's the man with the bullhorn? Jonathan Riches says 'This is what I do'

Editor's note: This story was edited Sept. 30, 2021, to correct the spelling of Jonathan Riches' name.
NORTH PORT — Their voices bellowed down the street and around the corner. It sounded like a carnival … or a barricaded gunman being called out by police on a bullhorn.
It was Andra Griffin and Jonathan Riches, self-described activists pacing before the Wabasso Avenue house of Roberta and Chris Laundrie, parents of Brian, the boyfriend who has gone missing in the Gabby Petito death investigation.
“Dead or alive,” Griffin yelled, her voice amplified by her own bullhorn, “I really don’t care.”
She wants Brian Laundrie in police custody either way.
“Justice for Gabby,” she yelled.
Riches would counter-punch Griffin’s banter with his own amplified voice.
“The whole world is watching … this is not going to go away.”
And the sideshow of the Brian Laundrie saga continued Wednesday, these online sleuths and “activists” after clues — or to harass family — in the death of Gabby Petito, the woman found dead at a Wyoming campsite.
Where self-promotion and sincere concern meet isn’t clear to see.
Riches has repeatedly been entangled in historic events, where, for example, he had passed himself at one event as a Muslim with kufi hat and a beard, or in a yarmulke and a T-shirt with a Star of David and the words “Jews for Trump” across the front at another public function.
Griffin reportedly is active in Manatee County school politics, a lesser persona than her counterpart, the pair visiting North Port to vilify the Laundries, both agreed.
The New Yorker Magazine was even reportedly fooled in a profile of Riches, pictured at a Donald Trump rally in that T-shirt and Jewish head covering.
“I sometimes have visions of potential confrontations with Proud Boys, or with white supremacists, or with some other Trump supporter who might not appreciate having Jews around,” Rich told The New Yorker. “But it’s never happened. To be honest, everyone I meet at the rallies feels like family.”
The magazine later pulled its story and apologized after learning Riches had misrepresented himself as Jewish. Dressing in cultural clothing, he said, was to test whether certain people are selected to participate in a Hillary Clinton town hall, for instance, not to participate under false pretenses.
“To prove my point,” he added of the disguises.
So, here’s Riches in North Port, and if his behavior was online, he’d likely be deemed a troll — a term he finds offensive — a term which means to purposely provoke others.
He is royalty in those circles. You find him on the internet in dozens of historic situations, things such as a Hillary Clinton for president town hall; or pictured inches from former President Bill Clinton; or as a mourner at a Sandy Hook Elementary School memorial; at the Pulse nightclub aftermath in Orlando; the Sunrise condo collapse in Miami; a day after 9/11 at Ground Zero in Manhattan, even visits with former President Donald Trump, Riches said, all of which are documented on social media, television and in print.
“I love you, Mr. Trump,” he said he told the former president. “He patted me on my back. It’s fun stuff.”
Is he a “Selig”-like character racing to historic events, placing himself at the center or along the edges
Woody Allen’s comedy, “Selig,” was about a man with no obvious talents appearing in real historical situations.
Others wonder if Riches has blurred the line of observer and participant. In North Port, he’s not watching but actively involved, bellowing on his bullhorn at the Laundrie house — then writing about the Gabby mystery on a social media site called Your Content.
Unraveling the Gabby Petito disappearance and finding Brian Laundrie “has been a very chaotic situation,” North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said. “We don’t have the time and resources to deal with another element in a tense situation.”
Riches, however, sees things much differently.
“I go to places where things happen,” he said Wednesday, seated under an umbrella across from the Wabasso house, minutes before he and Griffin berated the Laundries with dueling bullhorns.
“Doing it for my own curiosity. This is what I do,” he said.
Riches, who says he’s 44 but looks much younger, has a history at the edges. He went to prison in 2003 for wire fraud, for instance. He became notorious for filing frivolous lawsuits, according to the Huffington Post, adding that in 2010 federal prosecutors won an injunction against him to prevent him from suing, claiming that if he weren’t stopped, the government would “suffer irreparable harm.”
Riches insisted Wednesday that he’s compelled to be in North Port, this time as friend of the Petito family.
He wouldn’t elaborate, however.
“I know (Gabby’s) side of the family really well,” he insisted, offering no details. “Oh my God … I feel the family’s pain,” adding that the temporary discomfort of the circus he has joined on Wabasso, even with neighbors phoning police for relief, “can bring awareness. Definitely something good comes out of this.”
