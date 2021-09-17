Gabby Petito family demands answers from Brian Laudrie's family

NORTH PORT — The family of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito took to the airwaves Thursday night and Friday morning in efforts to get attention to their missing daughter.
Her father, Joe Petito, was asked about what sort of outreach the family has had with Gabby Petito's boyfriend and former fiance, Brian Laundrie.
"The outreach is I think 350 million-plus people asking 'Where's Gabby?'" Joe Petito said on the Hannity show on FOX News. "So, in all honesty, we're all trying to find the answer — and the only person who knows it is sitting in their house over there. And you can't have a more frustrating situation."
Laundrie was out west with Gabby Petito and returned Sept. 1 to his parent's North Port home in her van, without her. He has not spoken publicly about the situation.
"Everyone is sitting here trying to bring Gabby home and the only one who doesn't care is the one who is supposed to care about her the most," he added.
Petito and Laundrie had been engaged at one point and reportedly had called it off but were still a couple.
On Friday afternoon, there is a report that they may protest at the home of Laundrie in the 4300 block of Wabasso Avenue. FOX News stated Gabby's parents may take part.
The pressure is on Laundrie's family — who thus far have mainly remained quiet.
However, Laundrie's sister, Cassie, told "Good Morning America" on Friday morning she is hoping for the best.
“Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe,” Cassie Laundrie said on the news show. “She’s like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and found and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”
Gabby's family took the Laundrie family to task for their silence.
"We're asking everybody to just keep looking — because obviously the three people who live in that house just don't care," Joe Petito said on the Hannity program. "They can put out whatever statement they want to put out, but at the end of the day, they do not care … It's as cold and as cruel as you can possibly be."
Before leaving for their trip, Laundrie worked at an organic juice bar and Petito called herself a "nutritionist," according to a statement that Gabby Petito made to Moab, Utah officials. The couple was pulled over after an incident in the town — leading to an hour-long video released by Moab Police from an officer's body camera. No criminal charges were made in that incident; the couple was told to sleep separately the night of Aug. 12.
They were documenting their trip online and were called "influencers" in the world of social media.
Gabby's mother, Nichole Schmidt, said they don't believe the last text message they received from Gabby was actually from her. In it, it states that the couple is in Yosemite and that text messages would be tough because of the area.
It was received on Aug. 30.
"You do the math," Nichole Schmidt said Friday night. "We know that she didn't send it because he was home Sept. 1. They never went to Yosemite; they never had plans to go to Yosemite — so it's obvious."
Laundrie returned to North Port driving Gabby's vehicle. That vehicle is now in the possession of North Port Police.
At the time, Petito's family didn't know Brian Laundrie had returned. Nichole Schmidt said she sent a message to Brian's mother on Sept. 9.
"I texted her: 'I'm worried about the kids — I haven't heard from them,' and I got nothing," Nichole Schmidt said. "I called, left a message, got nothing."
Joe Petito said he separately reached out to the Laundrie family through texts and phone calls as well — and got silence, even after saying he was going to contact authorities.
"If someone texted me that said they are calling the police they can't find my son, I'm going to drop whatever I'm doing to call them back," Joe Petito said.
Laundrie's mother knew her son was home at that time, he said.
Joe Petito said he hasn't watched the video of the couple's encounter with authorities in Moab, Utah.
"It distracts from my main focus right now; that video does nothing to help me find my daughter," he said.
He said he last communicated with her Aug. 21; Gabby last communicated with her mother on Aug. 25 — so everyone is looking at the time frame between that communication and Aug. 30.
Her stepfather said Thursday night they are awaiting the next communication from North Port Police Department.
"We don't have a lot of information on the investigation itself. It's a very fluid, very moving investigation," he said.
Joe Petito also spoke on the Ashleigh Banfield program on NewsNation.
Zoey Wickman, Gabby Petito's cousin, also spoke to Banfield on Friday morning.
"I've always know Gabby to be so kind and caring. She really was such a free spirit," Wickman said.
Banfield wanted to touch base about the hour-long video that Petito said he didn't want focus on.
"Objective 1 is finding her," Joe Petito said.
