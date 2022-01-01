Gabby Petito Foundation reportedly helps more than 300 in need, so far

Donna Martire lives in New Jersey. She didn’t know Gabby Petito, but was drawn to the case and followed it closely starting in September.
She mourned the 22-year-old’s death.
Today, Martire is active on social media pages dedicated to Gabby Petito. She also supports the newly launched Gabby Petito Foundation. The 60-year-old says she feels connected to the late North Port woman.
“It touched my heart to see Gabby worked right where I grew up as well,” she said.
She said she felt a connection because her grandparents lived in the area where Petito grew up in Long Island.
Martire is one of thousands who closely followed Petito’s story in 2021.
It started when Petito’s parents reported her missing on Sept. 11. Investigators found her remains Sept. 19 in a national forest in Wyoming. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23, of North Port, was named a person of interest in her slaying.
Law enforcement found his remains in late November in a swampy area near the Myakkahatchee Environmental Park in North Port, a few miles from his and his parents’ home. He died by suicide by from a gunshot wound to the head.
“I was drawn to this case by first seeing it on the news when Gabby was missing,” Martire said. “From Day One, I started following each day for updates. I checked Facebook and found so many discussion groups, so I joined. My main reason was to get more information and see what people were saying, and if they knew more than what was being reported.”
For weeks, Martire, a mother of five daughters and a son, followed social media discussions about the case and the people involved.
Petito’s family lives on Long Island, New York, and filed a missing persons report there. Petito lived with Brian Laundrie’s parents in North Port before they traveled west in her Ford van. They were in Utah before she disappeared, and her remains were found in Wyoming.
The early reports of her disappearance circulated on “van life” social media posts. Because Petito and Laundrie were posting photos and videos of their trip before, there were ample images of them that people could re-post and share.
“It’s amazing the interest from people all over the country,” she said. “There was literally a lot of people from the U.K., Australia, Canada and even South Africa just to name a few. The theories were very interesting.”
She said it was great to share the theories with others, to learn news “and most of all to see the love and concern that over 1 million people” had for Petito.
“She just stole my heart,” Martire said. “This just hit home for me. I could not imagine what it would be like to experience what her mother and the rest of her family were feeling. Watching the story unfold with evidence, searches in North Port, protesters at Brian’s parents’ house and live news videos was overwhelming.”
FOUNDATION
Martire said once Petito’s family launched a foundation, she donated money to help others suffering from domestic violence issues.
The foundation recently donated $50,000 to the Aware Foundation, Safe Space and the National Domestic Violence Hotline, to fight domestic violence and help find missing persons
“Hearing from people who were in her situation who become brave enough to leave their own abusers was how Gabby’s story helped open their eyes,” Martire said. “I then purchased two bracelets on the foundation website in support of Gabby’s legacy and the foundation. I will never forget the face that brought me into her story, and I will never forget Gabby. She’s everyone’s daughter.”
Martire also tells Petito’s followers about the ”Let It Bead For Gabby” Facebook page that makes bracelets and donates them to the Gabby Petito Foundation.
Petito’s parents and stepparents continue to spread the word through television interviews, social media posts and supporting multiple nonprofits.
Jim Schmidt, Gabby Petito’s stepfather, works to capture the energy and support from their followers so the Gabby Petito Foundation’s efforts can help unite missing persons with their families. They’ve spoken Dr. Phil McGraw, who donated $25,000 to the foundation, and later to Dr. Mehmet Oz.
According to a recent foundation statement, the families are also using social media as springboard “for others” who experienced the pain and frustration her family went through.
“Our lives were devastated when our beloved daughter Gabby went missing,” Schmidt said in the release. “Gabby’s story received worldwide media attention and touched the lives of so many people, we formed this foundation to pay it forward, and this is just one step in our journey. We are also partnering with similar organizations and media partners, working on legislative action and educational materials to spread information further and help others during these times.”
Schmidt said the foundation will “work tirelessly to shed light on missing person cases throughout our nation.”
The family just told ABC’s Will Reeve on “Good Morning America” they shut down some days to take a moment and then go back to helping.
“She’s doing a lot of good and she’s touched a lot of people,” Joe Petito, Gabby Petito’s father, told Reeve.
“The whole goal is prevention and helping other young people,” said Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt. “I’m proud of her. We hope that we save lives in Gabby’s name because of what happened to her, that that gives us a lot of hope.”
The three groups — Aware Foundation, Safe Space and the National Domestic Violence Hotline — recently reported more 300 people contacted them after visiting the Petito Foundation website since it was launched nearly three months ago.
“These three organizations are doing incredible work on the front lines of missing persons and responding to those impacted by abuse,” Joe Petito said in the news release. “Our foundation is honored to represent them with this support.”
For more information, visit gabbypetitofoundation.org.
