NORTH PORT — Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s North Port memorial will be dismantled soon.
Which day wasn’t clear, however, a city spokesperson said Monday. Work crews at some point will haul off the things left to honor Gabby. That shaded place on Rue S. Berryman Street is North Port property across from City Hall.
But what to do with all that stuff?
Petito’s family may want some of the items and possibly others may be donated, but a more permanent memorial may be considered in the future, said Josh Taylor, public information officer for North Port.
“We feel like the community still wants a place to congregate,” he said. “To outwardly express their feelings.”
Gabby Petito was the North Port woman missing, then found dead in Wyoming. Her boyfriend Brian Laundrie is the object of an FBI manhunt. His link to that death had not been announced, only that he’s wanted for the alleged misuse of her bank card. His whereabouts were unknown as of Monday. The cause of Gabby’s death wasn’t released. A family service was held Sunday in her New York hometown. She had lived for about two years in North Port with Brian Laundrie’s family.
That house on Wabasso Avenue was the object of media scrutiny, though the curious had collected there as well — several on Monday were camped alongside the street or were filming themselves. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman had also been filmed at the Laundrie house. Rewards of more than $100,000 had been offered to locate Brian Laundrie, including $20,000 from a North Port law firm.
North Port had joined in the search of a Sarasota County wildlife preserve through the weekend. Laundrie sightings are hot topics in social media. He and Gabby had documented their travels in a conversion van before family reported her missing on Sept. 11.
The city had since offered space for Gabby’s followers to pay tribute. That location on the City Green was infused with stuffed bears to bouquets.
North Port had signs at the site — “This area reserved for Gabby Petito memorial” — which may remain should a smaller marker get placed.
Organizers on Saturday staged a butterfly release at the site, bringing hundreds of visitors.
The Gabby memorial early Monday was calm. And clean, as Saturday’s public event was a crush of followers, people with candles and butterflies in wax paper, which unwrapped fluttered off. There were stuffed bears, balloons, altar candles — some burning — chimes and dream-catchers, a book called “The Goldfinch” and a Cincinnati Reds cap, ribbons, bows and bells, a tiki torch and sunglasses. And a large wooden cross.
At some point, however, those rain-soaked things must go. Which didn’t settle well with some leaving gifts at the memorial.
“Why get rid of it so fast?” asked Kristi Imel, a Port Charlotte woman at the site. “It’s just weird. But something permanent like a plaque, that would be respectful.”
What a permanent tribute can become, has “yet to be determined,” Taylor said.
