NORTH PORT — A new planter of blooming yellow mums, a dozen or so brightly painted rocks and a series of little battery-power candles arranged in the shape of a heart adorn the bench dedicated to Gabriella "Gabby" Petito in North Port City Center park.
Monday marked a year from the day Petito's body was found in a desolate area of Grand Teton National Park, not far from where she had been camping with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie before she disappeared.
Petito's parents reported her missing when she stopped communicating with them during a cross-country trip in a modified camper van with Laundrie.
They became more worried when Laundrie returned to his parents' North Port home in Petito's van with no public explanation about what had happened.
Petito's disappearance had made national news for about a week before the discovery, which was later confirmed by her family's attorney. Petito had been strangled to death, a medical examiner reported.
Laundrie later apparently confessed to killing her, leaving a note near his body after taking his own life in a North Port swamp.
On Monday, Petito's father, Joe Petito, released a message from the family.
"I want to thank everyone for the love and support you have shown our families," he wrote on Instagram. "It's because of all of you we were able to bring #Gabbypetito home."
"Today is particularly hard for us but if you can, please take a moment and share a #missingpersons story to help bring them home safe," Joe Petito added. "Every story deserves the same attention."
The lasting reminder of Gabby Petito in North Port is the bench in City Center Park, crafted by Indiana metal fabricator Aaron Betzner to honor the 22-year-old. Betzner had listened to a radio interview with former North Port Mayor Jill Luke, and contacted her about his plan for a tribute.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.