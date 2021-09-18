Gabby Petito search focuses on Grand Teton National Park

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in a photo her mother posted on a Facebook page.
Gabby Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. She posted this photo of herself at The Monarch, artwork in Ogden, Utah.
Gabby Petito at Monument Rocks, Kansas.
NORTH PORT — The FBI and several other agencies are searching portions of Grand Teton National Park in an effort to locate Gabby Petito or evidence related to her disappearance.
Petito was in the area with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, on a trip out west. He returned to North Port on Aug. 30; she has not been heard from since Aug. 25, according to her parents.
"The #FBI and our partners at the National Park Service, Teton County Sheriff's Office & Jackson Police Department are currently conducting ground surveys in areas of Grand Teton National Park that are relevant to the investigation into Gabrielle Petito's disappearance," FBI Denver said in a tweet.
The Spread Creek campground was closed due to the search, according to The Daily Mail. A ranger at the Grand Teton National Park confirmed it was closed but wouldn't say why. An email sent to officials at the national park was not immediately answered.
"When we have any updates or requests for assistance from the public, we will share that information in a timely manner," the tweet said. "We appreciate your cooperation and support as we work to bring Gabby home."
It sought any details people may have about Petito and Brian Laundrie along with their time out west.
