Gabby Petito's boyfriend remains quiet

NORTH PORT — When longtime criminal defense attorney Robert Harrison has clients who want to talk to law enforcement, he has them watch a YouTube video on the Fifth Amendment by law professor James Duane.
"When you watch this video, I don't care if you didn't do anything wrong, you won't want to talk to the police," Harrison said.
And none of his clients ever has, he said.
Duane's position is stated succinctly at the beginning of the video.
"I will never talk to any police officer under any circumstances," he says.
The reason is simple: There's no way it can help, he says.
You can't talk your way out of being arrested, he says, and nothing you say that might help you later, at trial, will be admissible, because it's hearsay.
So is anything you say that might be used against you, as the Miranda warning goes, but there's a hearsay exception for that as a statement against interest.
That is, it's assumed you wouldn't say anything about having broken a law unless it were true, because you'd be opening yourself up to the risk of arrest and prosecution.
"That ought to be reason enough to keep your mouth shut," Duane says.
It's the advice any criminal defense attorney with more than one day's experience would give a client, Harrison said.
While it doesn't look good when someone "lawyers up," he said, talking to the police creates a record. Any later change in that story, no matter the reason, will be exploited, he said.
And there's always a change, he added.
"Talking can lead to being prosecuted if it's a witch hunt," he said.
People who talk to the police always provide information that could lead to their conviction, though not necessarily on that evidence alone, Duane says in his video.
The person giving the statement is also dependent on law enforcement accurately recording and testifying to the questions and answers, he says.
He uses the example of someone denying having shot a victim, and a police officer testifying that he never mentioned there was a shooting.
Someone else could have, Duane says, but there might be no way to prove it, and it would pit the defendant's credibility against a police officer's.
"All of these problems disappear if you say, 'Thanks, officer, but no thanks,'" he says.
Harrison said his advice is always to remain silent.
That's what he would be telling Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's boyfriend, who is represented by an attorney.
"From his legal situation, no good comes out of talking to the police," he said.
It's the same advice whether the client maintains his innocence and it's confirmed by polygraph, or he confesses, he said.
The only thing Laundrie could tell law enforcement that would benefit him would be where to find Petito alive, Harrison said.
But he might not know, he said, and something could have happened to her since then that he had nothing to do with.
Lots of people think Laundrie had a role in Petito's disappearance, he said. While he may want to try to help law enforcement and clear his name, talking is not in his best interest, Harrison said.
"When a lynch mob forms, you end up screwing yourself," he said.
