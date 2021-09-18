Gabby Petito's family say fiancé 'hiding,' not 'missing' in tweet

Reporters and some other people crowd the yard of the Laundrie family in North Port. Brian Laundrie lives in the home with his parents and his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, who has been listed as missing after the couple went on vacation into the west. He returned in her van earlier this month. She has not been heard from since Aug. 25, her family said.
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search.
Gabby Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. She posted this photo of herself at The Monarch, artwork in Ogden, Utah.
The home on Wabasso Avenue in North Port where Gabby Petito lived before they headed out on their trip west.
Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito in a photo her mother posted on the Find Gabby Facebook page.
Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on her Instagram account.
North Port city spokesman Joshua Taylor, right, speaks with media about the case of missing Gabby Petito on Tuesday outside City Hall.
North Port residents take part in the Vigil for Gabby Petito on Friday night at North Port City Hall.
Joe Petito did an interview Friday with city spokesperson Josh Taylor, asking for help finding his daughter, Gabby Petito, who disappeared in August. Gabby Petito is a resident of North Port.
Gabby Petito talks to police in Moab, Utah.
Gabby Petito at Monument Rocks, Kansas.
Cassie Laundrie speaks to ABC News about Gabby Petito, the missing girlfriend of Cassie Laundrie's brother, Brian Laundrie.
The parents and stepparents of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito speak on FOX News during the Thursday night airing of Hannity.
Joe Petito, father of missing person Gabby Petito, asks for help in locating his daughter at a press conference on Thursday at North Port City Hall.
Brian Laundrie is the boyfriend of missing woman Gabby Petito.
Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on Instagram.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie posted this photo on social media in the weeks before she vanished.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in a photo her mother posted on a Facebook page.
NORTH PORT - Gabby Petito's family wants to make a distinction between what people are reporting about her fiancé Brian Laundrie and what they feel is going on.
The family released a statement on Twitter on Saturday morning: "All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing."
Gabby Petito's family reported her missing on Sept. 11, and law enforcement in several states have been looking for her ever since.
On Wednesday, North Port police went to the home of Brian Laundrie after his parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, called them. Dozens of reporters were outside the home, along with people who were protesting the Laundrie family's silence in the disappearance of Gabby Petito.
That's when police learned that Brian Laundrie had not been in the home, gone since sometime Tuesday.
Late Friday, Brian Laundrie's attorney released a statement.
“Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown," it said. "The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian.”
Meanwhile, the FBI and local law enforcement officers have arrived in force at the Mabry T. Carlton Reserve, a large wildlife area in Sarasota County, north of North Port and east of Venice on Saturday morning where the search for Brian Petito continues.
Gabby Petito was on an extended road trip during the summer and fall with her longtime boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, that took them from their North Port home to New York — then out west, traveling to national parks in Colorado and Utah.
Gabby Petito’s family said their last known communication with her was an Aug. 25 text message. They believe someone else sent an Aug. 30 text message.
Police named Brian Laundrie a "person of interest" in the case on Wednesday. As of Thursday, that has not happened. North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison asked Laundrie family members to come forward.
"Two people went on a trip, one returned and the person that returned is not telling us anything," he said.
