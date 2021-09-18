Offers go here

Gabby Petito's family say fiancé 'hiding,' not 'missing' in tweet

NORTH PORT - Gabby Petito's family wants to make a distinction between what people are reporting about her fiancé Brian Laundrie and what they feel is going on. 

The family released a statement on Twitter on Saturday morning: "All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing."

Gabby Petito's family reported her missing on Sept. 11, and law enforcement in several states have been looking for her ever since.

On Wednesday, North Port police went to the home of Brian Laundrie after his parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, called them. Dozens of reporters were outside the home, along with people who were protesting the Laundrie family's silence in the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

That's when police learned that Brian Laundrie had not been in the home, gone since sometime Tuesday.

Late Friday, Brian Laundrie's attorney released a statement.

“Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown," it said. "The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian.”


Gabrielle Petito

Meanwhile, the FBI and local law enforcement officers have arrived in force at the Mabry T. Carlton Reserve, a large wildlife area in Sarasota County, north of North Port and east of Venice on Saturday morning where the search for Brian Petito continues. 

Gabby Petito was on an extended road trip during the summer and fall with her longtime boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, that took them from their North Port home to New York — then out west, traveling to national parks in Colorado and Utah.

Gabby Petito’s family said their last known communication with her was an Aug. 25 text message. They believe someone else sent an Aug. 30 text message.

Police named Brian Laundrie a "person of interest" in the case on Wednesday. As of Thursday, that has not happened. North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison asked Laundrie family members to come forward.

"Two people went on a trip, one returned and the person that returned is not telling us anything," he said.

