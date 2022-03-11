NORTH PORT — The parents of Brian Laundrie knew he had killed his fiance, helped cover his tracks, possibly arranging for him to leave the country, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito's parents allege.
Details in Friday's filing of a civil suit, if proven true, would show intent by Roberta and Christopher Laundrie to shield their son from the consequences of killing Petito, according to wording in a six-page document.
Perhaps most damaging is the allegation that, as Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt sought contact with their daughter, Roberta Laundrie blocked cellphone calls and text messages.
Access to the Laundries through social media was blocked as well “with full knowledge that Gabrielle Petito had been murdered by their son.”
At the time, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, through their attorney, issued a statement wishing that family success in finding their daughter, according to the filing.
Laundrie's parents, in disguising their son's involvement, according to the lawsuit, “exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances, which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”
The suit asks the Laundries, Christopher and Roberta, to pay more than $100,000 in damages.
"Christoper Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie knew of the mental suffering and anguish of Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, and knew that they could alleviate, at least in part, such mental suffering and anguish by disclosing what they knew about the well-being and the location of the remains of Gabrielle Petito, yet they repeatedly refused to do so. In doing so, Christoper Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie acted with malice or great indifference to the rights of Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt.
"Christoper Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances, which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community," the lawsuit states.
Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito had been living in Christopher and Roberta Laundries’ North Port home before they left on a trip in Gabrielle’s Ford Transit van in the summer of 2021.
In September, Brian Laundrie returned to North Port alone in her van, which police impounded early in their investigation.
After an extensive search of the areas they visited, investigators found Gabrielle Petito's body in a Wyoming National Park. She was beaten and strangled by someone facing her, her body left in the wilderness.
Police continued to track down leads and search for Brian Laundrie in several places, including Mayakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port and the adjacent T. Mabry Carlton Preserve in South Sarasota County.
A month later, Chris and Roberta Laundrie pointed police to an area near the search area where they thought Brian may be. The area had been submerged in water when police had originally searched it.
Officers found his decomposed body, along with a pistol, a backpack, a notebook and other personal items.
Brian Laundrie shot himself, according to an autopsy, within days of his disappearance. His bones were scattered by dogs or coyotes in the ensuing weeks before his remains were found.
When they first believed their daughter was missing, Petito's parents said they tried to call the Laundries, but their calls went unanswered.
When questioned at their home in the early days of the case, the Laundries directed North Port Police to their attorney in New York City.
