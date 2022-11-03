NORTH PORT — The family of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito is going forward with a lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department.

Officers with the Moab Police Department encountered Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in the summer of 2021, after an argument escalated to physical violence.


Gabby Petito

Body camera footage showed Gabby Petito showing an officer how Brian Laundrie grabbed her face during a dispute on Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah.
Brian Laundrie in Moab

Brian Laundrie at a traffic stop in Moab, Utah, in August, 2021.
