NORTH PORT — After years of hiding her pain and embarrassment, Kristi Imel came clean.
The Port Charlotte woman had finally confided to her folks that years ago she had been in an abusive relationship, the victim of a former boyfriend, like what she perceives in the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie relationship, she said.
Gabby was found dead this week, the victim of a homicide. Laundrie, back in North Port, vanished when Gabby's family reported her missing on Sept. 11.
“I have 100% empathy for Gabby,” said Imel, alternately crying and becoming angry Thursday at a Gabby Petito memorial of stuffed animals, cards, balloons, candles and flowers.
“I feel like she was so scared, didn't know why (Brian) was doing the things he was doing,” meaning alleged domestic fights the couple had had, one documented on a police body camera in Moab, Utah, she added.
And so it went Thursday, a stream of visitors at the Gabby memorial on the City Green, a rectangle of shade and grass at North Port city hall. Many were women, some with similar stories of abuse, some angry, others certainly understanding abusive relationships.
While Imel wanted her story told, the others didn't, fearful of possible blowback, those women said. They shared stories, paused to reflect, wandered off to their cars.
Others came to the memorial to honor Petito, hands folded and heads bowed. They had followed the story in gulps of disbelief.
“It's a shame a father lost a son,” said Chuck Eynon, visiting from South Venice with wife Jan.
And a daughter?, he was asked.
“Yes, right.”
Imel plans to visit the Gabby memorial though Sunday, as city officials will leave it for public mourning through Oct. 1.
The scarecrow and pumpkins she had placed at the memorial honored Gabby Petito's reported passion for celebrating Halloween.
“She gave me the strength to tell my parents,” Imel said, watching as the scarecrow's body parts fanned with the morning breeze. “I've been in her shoes. And I will never be the same … never.”
