Gabby Petito's family thanked law enforcement, search and rescue workers in Wyoming, the media and tipsters from social media who helped track down the remains of the 22-year-old North Port resident after she was reported missing Sept. 11.
In a news conference in New York, family attorney Richard Stafford asked people to "continue to respect their privacy and give them space and time to go through this difficult process."
Petito mother, Nichole Schmidt, her father, Joe Petito, and stepfather Jim Schmidt, showed new "Let it Be" tattoos they received Monday night. They were based on the tattoo Gabby Petito had designed for herself. Nichole got the same one as her daughter.
Some of the words to The Beatles' song were also used during her memorial service Sunday in New York.
Jim Schmidt said it was a difficult decision to have a service without Gabby's body, however the families didn't want to impede the investigation in Wyoming where she was found dead at a national forest.
Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, were on a cross-country trip that began in June. They were pulled over by police for a report of a domestic dispute in Utah on Aug. 12.
On Sept. 1, he returned home to his parent's Wabasso Avenue residence in North Port in Petito's van without her. Her parents couldn't get information from the Laundrie family and reported Petito missing Sept. 11.
After Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest, his parents Christopher and Roberta reported him missing, saying they thought he went hiking in the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve through the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port and near Venice.
Investigators have searched that area for more than a week.
Federal investigators have issued a warrant for Brian Laundrie's arrest on bank fraud allegations for using a debit card that he wasn't authorized to use. He is still missing.
The family wouldn't comment on the investigation or their relationship with the Laundrie family.
"The Laundries did not help us find Gabby; they’re sure as not going to help us find Brian," Stafford said, adding Brian Laundrie needs to turn himself into the FBI.
He asked that anyone who sees Brian Laundrie should call the FBI hotline or local law enforcement.
Not wanting Gabby Petito's memory to be in vain, her family formed the Gabby Petito Foundation to help with assist in other missing person cases. They are still working out the details to help with resources and guidance to help bring missing children and others home.
Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, said they are still in mourning.
"We don't stop remembering Gabby and keeping her name out there and fighting for other people out there like her," he said. "She's always with us every day. She's giving us signs. It's difficult. We've been talking, like, where do you go from there? How do you go back to normal? Whatever normal may be from here on out."
Joe Petito thanked the media and those behind the cameras for their efforts. He said he wants the media to spotlight other missing person cases.
"I don’t want to dismiss the ridiculously hard work that law enforcement has done, but social media has helped and should be continued. It should be done for everyone," he said.
Gabby Petito's family said they have not received any of her personal items from the Laundrie family in Florida where she lived for the last two years.
