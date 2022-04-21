Garbage truck catches fire, no injuries

A North Port city garbage truck is doused by fire crews Thursday in the 6800 block of Carovel Avenue.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — No injuries were reported in a Thursday morning vehicle fire in the 6800 block of Carovel Avenue.

The North Port garbage truck was on its daily route when the vehicle became engulfed in flames, a city spokesperson Josh Taylor said.

The driver was not hurt but the truck was destroyed. Carovel is near Pan American Boulevard and Appomattox Drive.

Hazards such as hot ashes, combustibles, batteries, pool chemicals and propane tanks are common causes for garbage truck fires.

Drivers are instructed to dump what's collected if a fire starts. That didn't happen in the 11 a.m. blaze. Investigators were combing through the vehicle to determine a cause, Taylor said.

“Typically, it's something in the trash,” Taylor said. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments