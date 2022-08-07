NORTH PORT — "Everyone has a story, right?"
It's the welcoming phrase in a city informational podcast, this one hosted by Madison Heid, North Port's deputy communications manager.
These profiles of city staff and North Port events run Fridays, and will spotlight workers and administrators as well as highlights at City Hall, she said.
“It's a great way to get behind the scenes,” Heid said.
North Port had jumped into podcasts — which are found on dozens of internet platforms such iTunes, Spotify or Google Podcast — in the last four years. The idea for the Deskside Chat podcast series was introducing a paying public to its workforce, to put names to faces and to remove barriers, officials said.
The city's communications team had also filmed promotional videos, placing those on YouTube. A holiday video of city trash haulers as elves and lip-syncing Christmas songs had some 15,000 viewers over a weekend last year. The drivers were instant celebrities, stopped in stores and thanked.
The podcasts average about 350 listeners a month. North Port Fire Rescue also profiles firefighters on its social media page.
The idea with trash haulers was humanizing those workers ghosting through the lives of residents, the city decided in the beginning.
Podcasts and short films are effective, North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said.
“Whether it's 30 people or 7,000 people ... because we can get them where they're at," Taylor said. "It's another tool.”
North Port also runs instructional videos on not flushing animal waste and garbage that clogs sewer pumps. Humor is the key is those efforts. Hurricane preparedness and more serious matters had also been posted, Taylor said.
He was behind the push to humanize staff in 2018.
Heid, in Friday's podcast interview with a former Human Resources worker, digs for “origin stories.” You learn Dawn Shorter had the dream of many arriving in Florida. But she came with two suitcases and a one-way airline ticket. Shorter also said her father was a police officer and competitive shooter, recalling how, as a child, she used his “empty shell casings as whistles” at his matches.
Other interviews range from a few minutes to a deep dive with City Manager Jerome Fletcher, who took the job in October. Aside from office noises nipping at the edges, Heid produces details in her interviews.
Prior to her job with the city, Heid was a staff writer at the North Port Sun.
North Port had been recognized with its public outreach with awards from the City-County Communications & Marketing Association. Other city divisions had received similar awards in the last two years, as well.
“It's nice for people to get to know us as people,” Taylor said.
Check cityofnorthport.com for podcast details and other information.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.