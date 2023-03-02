NORTH PORT — Two local Girl Scouts quizzed residents at Discovery Commons in North Port on Monday to earn their Silver Girl Scout award.
Over the past several months, the sisters created five senior different Jeopardy!-type game boards with six categories to choose from during competitions.
Averiella Connor, 13, and Delaynah LaRue, 14, have been Girl Scouts for nine years.
They decided to create the game boards after visiting residents and learning how much they enjoyed playing the game.
"Our grandma (Donna Rekasis) works here and we started visiting and playing games with residents last year," Averiella said.
Rekasis said the residents were really looking forward to the girls coming to host the game.
"This is the fifth facility in Charlotte and Sarasota counties the girls have brought the games to over the past few months," she said.
There were two teams of six players at Discovery Commons on Monday.
Some of the categories included: 1970 sitcoms, cartoons, Bible study, foreign capitals and past presidents/first ladies.
"Our mom helped us come up with some of the categories that would be age-appropriate," Delaynah said. "We each spent over 100 hours on the project. It was a lot of work."
There were two moments where players could wager as much as they wanted.
Some questions included which president's wife is known for starting the "Let's Move" program for kids; on which mountain were the Ten Commandments given to Moses; and what island were seven people stranded on after a three-hour boat tour.
"It kind of sparks their memory and makes them think back and recall stuff," Averiella said.
"It's like an exercise for their brain," Delaynah added.
The girls live in North Port and are homeschooled by their mother, Kristen Conner. After creating study guides and doing a homeschool version of Jeopardy!, they decided it would be fun to make a game for seniors.
"They were so excited to do this project," Conner said. "Their bronze award was building a 'Little Library' at Blue Ridge Park. It was during COVID, so it took longer than expected."
The girls visited the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans' Nursing Home last week.
Each facility gets to keep a box of materials for the game to play in the future.
"They are providing each of them their own board game with six months worth of categories and questions," Conner said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.