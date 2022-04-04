Girl's death sparks alarm, vigil planned

NORTH PORT — A girl's death has sparked alarm, as her suicide is among several child deaths in North Port in the last two years, according to police accounts and prevention agencies tracking the tragedies.
Workers found the Woodland Middle School student near dawn Saturday at a retail center at Price and Sumter boulevards. She was 12 and had died by suicide, North Port police confirmed.
A handful of other such child deaths were reported in the last two years.
The girl's death struck hard for Joan Morgan, the co-founder of Holly's Hope, a North Port nonprofit targeting suicide prevention.
At least three North Port students had died from suicide in the last 18 months, the most recent involved a teen shooting family members, then turning the gun on himself, police reported.
“We have an epidemic among young people in North Port who are dying … and we have to do more to stop it,” said Morgan, a former city commissioner.
Morgan's daughter, Holly Morgan Fisher, 46, daughter died by suicide in 2017.
"There have been so many sad situations,” she said.
Nationally, pre-teen and teen suicide attempts, ideation or thoughts of dying and completed deaths are rising, according to health agencies. It was the second-leading cause of death among 10- to 24-year-olds in 2018.
A report from the National Center for Health Statistics also found the suicide death rate among people between the ages of 10 and 24 increased 56% from 2007 through 2017, for instance.
Causes range from stress to dysfunctional families, broken relationships and isolation to mental health issues and bullying, according to youth.gov.
Imagine School at North Port, a charter school, had implemented a social and emotional learning curriculum to teach students how to deal with difficult emotions and encourage them to seek help if needed.
In the wake of the Parkland school shooting in 2018, Florida required schools to have a mental health plan.
Imagine Principal Aleischa Coover said teachers use the curriculum to help students resolve conflicts. The kids are encouraged to ask each other what they were thinking when the conflict happened and what they think needs to happen to make things right.
Among elementary students, bullying is most often reported by their parents, Coover added.
“They may write us an email or call us and say, ‘I think so-and-so is bullying my student,’ and sometimes once we investigate and dig a little deeper we realize that there’s actually a conflict going on that maybe the alleged bully did something to the student. But we found out that the student was able to stick up for themselves, go tell the teacher and the teacher was able to resolve the situation,” Coover said.
Woodland Principal Mark Grossenbacher sent a message to his school's families over the weekend and spoke about the school on Monday.
“We are all saddened and heartbroken to lose a member of our Woodland Middle community," Grossenbacher said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time. The school district has arranged for additional counselors to be available at school as long as necessary for anyone who may be in need of additional support or would like to speak to someone.”
Staff writers Elaine Allen Emrich and Sue Erwin contributed to this story.
