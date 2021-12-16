NORTH PORT — Do you want to share a priceless gift with a child for the holidays?
You can give the gift of mentorship by becoming a Big Brother-Big Sister.
It’s a gift that doesn't cost a penny and just requires spending time with a youngster who is looking for guidance.
"The kids in North Port are counting on us to reach out and be a friend to just one child in our community," said Teresa Taft, city of North Port recruiter for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast.
She noted there have been children on the waiting list, some for more than a year.
"I know the North Port is filled with residents who want to help kids in need. Our kids don’t necessarily need a wrapped Christmas gift, they need to get off the waiting list and get matched with an adult who wants to spend time with them doing things they both enjoy."
She said the mission is to create one-on-one mentoring and building a "trusting relationship" while spending time having fun.
To learn more about the mentoring program, check out the virtual open house every Wednesday.
"You don't have to change your life to change theirs," Taft said. "Join us for an information session."
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast has matches in Englewood, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Venice, North Port, Wellen Park and many other communities.
There is an application process to become a Big Brother or Big Sister that includes a Level 2 background check, fingerprints and reference checks along with an in-depth interview. To get started, call 941-413-5225 or email Teresa at Ttaft@bbbssun.org.
