NORTH PORT — Residents who live along the abandoned Sabal Trace golf course are a step closer to getting at least 600 new neighbors.
The City Commission on Thursday night gave developers — named Sabal Trace Development Partners — a tentative green light to proceed with building 500 new homes on the former golf course land in the development.
Also in the plan: Another 100 residences in the proposed mixed use area of the development.
Converting old golf courses into housing areas is called “in filling.”
Currently six courses in Sarasota County are undergoing the process. Sabal Trace would become the seventh.
Sabal Trace ceased golf operations in 2015.
It took the City Commission nearly four hours of discussion before voting for the development in the first reading of the plan.
No date has been set for the second reading, which involves code changes, zoning adjustments and adjustments requested by the commission.
Several commissioners peppered the developers’ representative, Edward McDonald, with questions about roads, traffic, arsenic in the course grounds, building a bridge for more access to the area and buffers.
McDonald is a partner with Thomas Engineering of Sarasota.
Approximately 10 residents addressed the commission, asking that large trees and wildlife be protected in the area and that auto traffic be controlled.
Many of those speaking complimented the developers with listening and being responsive to residents during the planning process.
“We know our golf course is gone,” one resident said. “We just want it replaced in an attractive manner.”
Developers have proposed building single-family homes and attached villas, along with a mixed-used facility near the former clubhouse.
The clubhouse has been used by North Port Fire Rescue in recent years to practice situations inside dark and burning buildings.
Construction height would not exceed 35 feet in most areas and 70-foot buffers would be established between residences.
Also planned, an automobile bridge across Coco Plum waterway on the south side of the development. The development is bounded by Sumter Boulevard to the east, Appomattox Drive to the north, North Port Boulevard to the west and the Coco Plum waterway to the south.
