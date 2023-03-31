featured topical Golf tournament to benefit North Port Navy JROTC Staff Report Mar 31, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email PROVIDED Members of the Navy JROTC of North Port present arms during a 2017 ceremony for a fundraiser held at Heron Creek. editdti116 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PORT — The Future Defenders of Our Freedom Charity Golf Tournament to benefit the North Port High School Navy JROTC is planned at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club on May 27.Registration begins at 7 a.m. the day of the tournament. Cost is $125 per player and includes golf, food and prizes. The field is limited to 120 players. All proceeds go directly to the North Port High School NJROTC to assist with the cost of competitions, travel, entry fees and professional development training for cadets.For more information, or to sign up, call the pro shop at 941-423-6955.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Raze the roof: Myakka River Trading Post is demolished, new retail is coming WITH VIDEO: Off-duty officer stops wrong-way driver; man charged with DUI Florida's political leaders react to Trump's grand jury indictment Fire Chief Scott Titus placed on paid adminIstrative leave Sarasota County considers consultant Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
