Easter weekend

Members of Gulf Coast Church in North Port walk with the cross on Good Friday. Englewood Sky Academy student Ayvah Garcia, 13, carried the cross.

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

NORTH PORT - On Friday, 61 members of Gulf Coast Church in North Port walked the cross through the city to remember the crucifixion of Jesus.

This year, Easter, Passover and Ramadan are all taking place at the same time. 


   

