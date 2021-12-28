The American Made band has worked with Families First for the last three years, who help the homeless children of Charlotte County.
This year, the band was able to help 56 children thanks to the support of many people.
"We had people who helped financially, some adopted their own child, people helped wrap gifts and put bikes together," the band said in a statement. "We are very proud of the community that we live in and they always come through for good causes."
For more about the band and where they'll be playing, visit www.americanmadeswfl.com or check out www.facebook.com/americanmadetheband/.
BUCHAN COMMITTEE HONORS BONDS
The Buchan Airport Committee in Englewood recently conveyed recognition for Tina and Bill Bond.
The Bonds have devoted a number of years to making the Buchan Fly-In Breakfast, a special annual Englewood event that's held at the grassy field in the northern part of Englewood.
People come from all over to view vintage, experimental, homebuilt and general-aviation aircraft which fly in from around the state for the fly-in.
New committee chairman Dan Harrison presented the plaque recently.
The Buchan Airport is vital to the community during a hurricane in order to bring medical supplies and medivac residents to medical facilities. Again this year, Buchan Airport was a training site for U.S. Army medical helicopters during hurricane season.
The 15th annual Buchan Fly-in is tentatively scheduled for March 5 depending on COVID-19. For more information, call 941-474-1551.
HUMANE SOCIETY PETS GET CHRISTMAS TREATS
Shelter animals long for a forever home. But, to make their home for the holiday even cozier, Sharon Leyland and her friends decided to cross off their wish list.
Leyland, with the help of friends Kathleen Page, Donna Weaver and Arlene Frost, decided to create a holiday care package for the pets of Suncoast Humane Society.
As the owner of a rescue dog, Leyland’s motives came straight from the heart.
“We wanted to do something special for the pets,” Leyland said.
The four friends sewed and wrapped 58 fleece blankets each with a bow, catnip stick and mouse rattle toy for the cats, 40 fleece blankets each with a bow and a bully stick for the dogs, and a few specially made for the kittens.
They also donated a box of Kong toys, a few hundred of pounds of dog and cat food and a pack of cat litter.
Leyland made sure to gift all-natural dog and cat treats as part of the care package.
“We put all of our time, talent and heart into this project, just for the animals,” said Leyland.
For more information on how you can donate, visit humane.org.
DAR ESSAY WINNER
The Daughters of the American Revolution Hickory Bluff Chapter offers congratulations to Tayla Kos, an eighth-grader from Port Charlotte Middle School, on winning the 2021 essay contest. This year’s subject of the essay was to create an awareness of the 100 year anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Tayla wrote of the importance of remembering those who gave their lives to serve our nation.
Email your good news to: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
