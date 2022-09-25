Vineland Elementary Herons of the Month September 2022, kindergarten to second grade, include, from left, (front) Callie Risner, Josephine Boling, Ariah Wilson, Seraphina Piromalli, Audrey Salmon, Ella Paulsen, Nancymarie Zapata, Alani Nova (back) Jayce McCarron, Coby Leighton, Sagan Brotherton, Robert Borrero, Richard Marino and James Poperchnyy.
Vineland Elementary Herons of the Month September 2022, grades 3-5, include, from left (front) Andrew Demir, Benjamin Salmon, Taylor Pohl, Max Brotherton, Jonathan Daniel, (second row) Stella Anderson, Isabella Proctor, Haylee Ireland, Olivia Hoang, (third row) Charlize Magri, Abbey Hall, Brittany Jordan, Alexa Garraputa, Santiago De Los Santos, Ben Chiem and Caleb Mantooth.
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte has donated 107 little aprons for the 3 and 4 year old Head Start children at the Baker Center. The children wear the aprons during cooking and art projects to protect their clothing. This is one of the many community programs in which the GFWC partnership benefits others in the area. For information about membership in GFWC (Port Charlotte) call Joyce Powell at 202-553-2665.
The Gulf Coast Community Foundation approved a $3,000 grant to Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port. The grant is made possible through the Anna V. Pfister, Nellie Mae Koss and Helen K. Hadden Memorial Endowment Fund.
The Friends will use to establish a Library Lobby Kiosk, which will be built by students at the Suncoast Technical College, which shares its campus with the library.
“This gift, for an extension of our FriendShop, will allow us to increase our bookstore revenue to further support library services and programming for the community,” said Sandy Carlaccini, co president of the Friends board of directors.
‘SMALL AND MIGHTY’ GRANTS
The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation awarded three grants for its third quarter of 2022.
“These awards will be used for capital purchases and technology upgrades that allow the benefitting organizations to more effectively deliver their mission to the community,” it said in a news release. Among the awardees are:
• La Musica Di Asolo, which serves Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties — with $9,000 to help update its website and logo to assist its “visibility and energy to attract a wider audience.”
• Links2Success, out of DeSoto County — with $14,942 to help purchase new technology to assist students with education goals, the release stated.
• Venice MainStreet Inc. with $5,000 for its new kiosk in downtown Venice to give a “centralized information hub for the community.”
SHOE DRIVE SUCCESS
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club sent out a thank-you to all who helped make their Kids’ Needs Shoe Drive an overwhelming success. At last count, we collected 133 pairs of shoes and 267 pairs of socks! Thanks to the coverage in the local newspapers several people in the community donated money to our cause. The shoes and socks will be delivered in time for the Back to School Bash.
COLLLEGE NEWS
Selah Grenewood, of Punta Gorda, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Summer 2022 president’s list.
Katie Krohn, of Port Charlotte, was named to The University of Alabama president’s list for summer semester 2022.
