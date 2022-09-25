The Gulf Coast Community Foundation approved a $3,000 grant to Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port. The grant is made possible through the Anna V. Pfister, Nellie Mae Koss and Helen K. Hadden Memorial Endowment Fund.

The Friends will use to establish a Library Lobby Kiosk, which will be built by students at the Suncoast Technical College, which shares its campus with the library.


