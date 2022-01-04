Awaken Church volunteer Chantelle Grant helps with more than 1,500 toys that were given to children in North Port at a recent event where 50,000 pounds of food was given to families. The church received donations of all kinds from All Faiths Food Bank, the city of North Port, North Port Fire Department, North Port Police Department, North Port Buckeyes and many others. The church also gave $6,300 in gift cards, thanks to Mayors Feed the Hungry and generous people.
Cypress Falls in North Port resident Sylvan "R" Wells turned 100 on Dec. 29. Family and friends hosted a little surprise party for him and once again invited the Young Marines from the Imagine School who honored the World War II veteran. "The community is very supporting of veterans as many of our residents have served," said Kathryn Heddings, lifestyle director at Cypress Falls.
A golf tournament fundraiser was held recently for Southeastern Guide Dogs at the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice. The event raised more than $8,000 to train future guide dogs. Mark Tryba, who lives in Grand Palm in Venice and belongs to the golf leagues there, organized the event.
The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association installed the 2022 president, the executive board members and the board of directors in December.
Jim Weisberg, vice president of Quality Homes of Port Charlotte, was installed by FHBA President TJ Thornberry, of Thornberry Custom Builders.
Weisberg moved to Charlotte County in 1968. After moving away to Tennessee for college, then traveling the country to build churches, he moved back to Florida and continued building.
After marrying his wife, Betty, and becoming a father, Weisberg moved his family back to Charlotte County to raise them in Southwest Florida. He is a father to Jordan, Sadie and Emily.
In 2004, Weisberg joined Quality Homes of Port Charlotte and has continued to grow the company with his friend and business partner Dean Degross. In 2015, Weisberg was named the CDBIA Builder of the Year and has been the recipient of many judges awards from the SWFL Parade of Homes.
FUNDING FOR HISTORICAL SOCIETY
The Lemon Bay Historical Society has earned $2,500 “American Rescue” grant from Florida Humanities through the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Due to the pandemic, the Historical Society had to cancel its traditional monthly community programs. Fundraising events were also canceled. The Historical Society is responsible for maintaining the historic Green Street Church building and its property. Expenses include lawn mowing, water, electricity, landscaping maintenance, insurance, taxes, building upkeep and other expenses.
The Lemon Bay Historical Society welcomes new members. You do not need to be a historian to join. For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com.
