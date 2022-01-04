The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association installed the 2022 president, the executive board members and the board of directors in December.

Jim Weisberg, vice president of Quality Homes of Port Charlotte, was installed by FHBA President TJ Thornberry, of Thornberry Custom Builders.

Weisberg moved to Charlotte County in 1968. After moving away to Tennessee for college, then traveling the country to build churches, he moved back to Florida and continued building.

After marrying his wife, Betty, and becoming a father, Weisberg moved his family back to Charlotte County to raise them in Southwest Florida. He is a father to Jordan, Sadie and Emily.

In 2004, Weisberg joined Quality Homes of Port Charlotte and has continued to grow the company with his friend and business partner Dean Degross. In 2015, Weisberg was named the CDBIA Builder of the Year and has been the recipient of many judges awards from the SWFL Parade of Homes.

FUNDING FOR HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Lemon Bay Historical Society has earned $2,500 “American Rescue” grant from Florida Humanities through the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. 

Due to the pandemic, the Historical Society had to cancel its traditional monthly community programs. Fundraising events were also canceled. The Historical Society is responsible for maintaining the historic Green Street Church building and its property. Expenses include lawn mowing, water, electricity, landscaping maintenance, insurance, taxes, building upkeep and other expenses.

The Lemon Bay Historical Society welcomes new members. You do not need to be a historian to join. For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com.

