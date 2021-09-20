Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy and Balance Center, 17162 Toledo Blade Blvd., North Port, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently after opening their second pool. Owner Brenda VanSalisbury cuts the ribbon with help from North Port Chamber of Commerce executive director Bill Gunnin and North Port Mayor Jill Luke. For more about Freedom Therapy, visit freedomrehabaquatictherapy.com or call 941-400-1505.
AMVETS Post 777 Ladies Auxiliary members present electric shavers and shaving equipment to veterans at the Douglas Jacobson Veterans Home. Pictured are, from left, Linda Kelly, Pam Fisher, Pat Johnson and Diana Losier.
Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy and Balance Center, 17162 Toledo Blade Blvd., North Port, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently after opening their second pool. Owner Brenda VanSalisbury cuts the ribbon with help from North Port Chamber of Commerce executive director Bill Gunnin and North Port Mayor Jill Luke. For more about Freedom Therapy, visit freedomrehabaquatictherapy.com or call 941-400-1505.
PHOTO BY PATRICIA STEARLY
AMVETS Post 777 Ladies Auxiliary members present electric shavers and shaving equipment to veterans at the Douglas Jacobson Veterans Home. Pictured are, from left, Linda Kelly, Pam Fisher, Pat Johnson and Diana Losier.
CenterPlace Health, which provides affordable health care to Sarasota County families, has received a $35,000 grant to support the staffing of a new behavioral health intern. The funding comes from the Here4YOUth mental health initiative, a collaboration spearheaded by Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation and Gulf Coast Community Foundation to improve mental health services for youth and young adults in Sarasota County.
The CenterPlace Health Behavioral Health Clinic provides services to children, adolescents, adults and their families. This grant funding will be used to recruit a doctoral-level psychology intern as part of the Clinical Psychology Doctoral Internship Consortium.
“With a doctoral psychology intern, we will be able to increase the capacity to conduct psychological testing for referred pediatric patients,” said Bart Hodgens, licensed clinical psychologist and director of the behavioral health clinic at CenterPlace Health.
College news
Abbie Butler of Venice was named to Georgia Kennesaw State University's summer 2021 dean's list.
Armando Fontana of Arcadia was awarded a gold star as a cadet at The Citadel for achieving a 3.7 GPA or higher.
Noah Neitlich of Osprey also was awarded a gold star as a cadet at The Citadel for achieving a 3.7 GPA or higher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.