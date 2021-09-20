CenterPlace Health, which provides affordable health care to Sarasota County families, has received a $35,000 grant to support the staffing of a new behavioral health intern. The funding comes from the Here4YOUth mental health initiative, a collaboration spearheaded by Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation and Gulf Coast Community Foundation to improve mental health services for youth and young adults in Sarasota County.

The CenterPlace Health Behavioral Health Clinic provides services to children, adolescents, adults and their families. This grant funding will be used to recruit a doctoral-level psychology intern as part of the Clinical Psychology Doctoral Internship Consortium.

“With a doctoral psychology intern, we will be able to increase the capacity to conduct psychological testing for referred pediatric patients,” said Bart Hodgens, licensed clinical psychologist and director of the behavioral health clinic at CenterPlace Health.

College news

Abbie Butler of Venice was named to Georgia Kennesaw State University's summer 2021 dean's list.

Armando Fontana of Arcadia was awarded a gold star as a cadet at The Citadel for achieving a 3.7 GPA or higher.

Noah Neitlich of Osprey also was awarded a gold star as a cadet at The Citadel for achieving a 3.7 GPA or higher.

Email your good news to: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments