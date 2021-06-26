Charlotte Players has a new president. Jenni Elliot will lead the nonprofit organization that is celebrating 60 years of community theater.
For more information, call 941-255-1022, visit www.charlotteplayers.org, or check Facebook for Charlotte Players, Charlotte County Imagination Library, or Kids Onstage.
ACES winners
Twelfth-grade math students from public and private high schools across Manatee and Sarasota counties faced off this spring in the annual Math ACES competition organized by State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. The contest was first created at SCF Venice in 1996 to encourage and reward math excellence.
Like years past, SCF’s mathematics department faculty members created, administered and graded exam questions in algebra, geometry, precalculus, calculus, statistics and probability. Winners from each participating school included Ethan Youmans of North Port High School, Drake Mann of State College of Florida Collegiate School, Kyle Smith of Suncoast Polytechnical High School and Aiden Beechy of Venice High School. The top scorer from each of the 13 participating high schools received a $150 cash award and a certificate of recognition.
The name Math ACES comes from the event’s original sponsor, the American Society of Civil Engineers, or ASCE. The 2021 sponsors were the American Society of Civil Engineers SunCoast Branch, the American Public Works Association Suncoast Branch, the Myakka Chapter of the Florida Engineering Society and CPH Engineers Inc. in Sarasota. For more information, contact Cathy Panik at PanikC@SCF.edu or 941-408-1491.
Moody earns ADDY Award
Kevin Moody, a 2016 graduate of Charlotte High School, struck “gold” at this year’s American Advertising Federation’s National “ADDY” awards, conducted on June 11 in Washington, D.C. Moody, who earned his bachelor’s degree in digital film at Ringling College of Art & Design, won two gold awards in the national competition by virtue of a 90-second promotional video that he wrote, directed and edited on Spotify. Completed in his senior year at Ringling, the Spotify video first won gold at the local ADDY Awards in Sarasota in February. That qualified Moody to advance to the District 14 Advertising Awards, encompassing all of Florida and the Caribbean. The district event, conducted virtually in May, garnered an additional two Gold Addy’s and a nomination for Best of Show.
Saint Andrew Society scholar
Recent Lemon Bay High School graduate Tallon Bottenfield is the recipient of the Saint Andrew Society of Sarasota scholarship.
Since 1979, through social and civic involvement, Saint Andrew Society of Sarasota has provided cultural activities relating to the significant Scottish heritage in the area, striving to give emphasis to Sarasota’s settlement by those early Scots. In 1990, SASS formed a scholarship fund and to date has awarded 135 college-bound scholarship applicants a total of $146,000 for further education. The competing students submit proof of their Scottish heritage or Scottish activities/involvement, carry a minimum GPA of 3.5, and provide a college-fund plan with a written essay describing a life experience that has helped shape their values.
During the 32 years of the SASS Scholarship Fund program, students from high schools in Manatee and Sarasota counties and Lemon Bay in Charlotte County have all enjoyed the generosity of the many sponsors of the SASS Scholarship Fund.
College news
Andre DeGonzague, of Port Charlotte, has been named to the dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland.
Rheanna Miles, of Punta Gorda, has been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire.
Free classes at FSW for new high school grads
New Florida SouthWestern State College students may be eligible to receive two free classes during the fall 2021 semester through FSW’s “Now. Not Tomorrow.” scholarship.
To be considered for the “Now. Not Tomorrow.” scholarship, students must have graduated from a Florida high school in 2020 or 2021 and should not have earned credits from any other college or university (not counting dual enrollment credits).
The scholarship is part of a college enrollment initiative with the Florida Department of Education and Helios Education Foundation helping to educate families about the financial incentives that are immediately available for students to enroll in college and encourages students to enroll in associate degree programs that prepare them to transfer to a four-year institution or entry into employment.
To learn more about the scholarship at FSW, visit www.fsw.edu/nownottomorrow.
