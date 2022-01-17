David and Katherine Beachy, aged 105 and 102 respectively, celebrated their 82nd wedding anniversary Dec. 21 at Discovery Commons South Biscayne in North Port.
The Tidewell Foundation Wishes Fund provided support to this local centenarian couple to make this special celebration happen. They enjoyed two cakes — he likes carrot, she likes vanilla — and the couple’s pastor was on hand to bless their marriage vows.
David and Katherine are Mennonites, and most likely met in a Mennonite church during their travels. Katherine was born and raised in Michigan and David is from New York. They were married in David’s parents’ home in New York and honeymooned in Michigan.
When asked what the secret to their happy marriage is, Katherine said: “Trust the Lord for all that you need. We trusted the Lord for 82 years and he has met our needs.”
The Tidewell Foundation Wishes Fund is completely funded by donations to the Tidewell Foundation and helps Tidewell Hospice patients and their loved ones make the most of their time together.
FUNDS FOR C.A.R.E.
Throughout the month of October, Perfectly Polished Nail Boutique in Punta Gorda held an awareness and fundraising campaign for the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies.
The salon, owned by Cindy Grigiski, asked clients to Go Purple during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. During October, the salon donated $5 to C.A.R.E. for every client who chose to wear purple polish, glitter or acrylic on their fingernails or toenails. Thirty of the nail boutique's clients chose to go purple and the salon donated $150 to C.A.R.E.
COLLEGE NEWS
Lena Dallas of Punta Gorda was named to Harding University dean's list in Arkansas.
Rheanna Miles of Punta Gorda graduated summa cum laude from the University of New Hampshire in December 2021.
Iyana Wilson of Punta Gorda, was named to the dean's list at Valdosta State University.
Rena Viele of Englewood was named to the dean's list at Valdosta State University.
Niya Simerly of North Port graduated from Illinois Central College.
Halston Johnson and Jackson Sweat of Venice were named to the dean's list at University of North Georgia.
Several local students were named to the dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University. They include David Sheldon, Natalie Handy, Selah Grenewood, Joseph Sargent, Logan Vogt, David FitzGerald, Heather Logan, Roy Martinez, Frank Watson, Eufemia Knowlton and Gina Ruttman.
