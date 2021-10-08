The Englewood Democratic Club, as part of its community outreach program, has adopted a section of Pine Street to keep it clear of litter. The club celebrated its very first cleanup on National Cleanup Day, Sept. 18, and has committed to repeating this task four times each year. To learn more about the Englewood Democratic Club, visit englewooddemclub.org or email englewooddemclub@gmail.com.
North Port Parks & Recreation staff we’re all abuzz recently about the new pollinator hotel that was installed near the Warm Mineral Springs Community Garden.
Ronnie Elkahtib completed this service project in order to achieve his Eagle Scout rank.
A pollinator hotel is a habitat for bees, dragonflies, and other insects that will benefit the plants at the garden and throughout our community.
The city thanked Ronnie for his hard work on this project.
Shipping Post donates to Coins for Kids
The Shipping Post recently wrapped up their Coins for Kids Program, whereby they raised over $3,200 to help Chell Pender‘s help kids in need in Charlotte County at Murdock Middle School. Among her many other duties at the school, Chell Pender runs a program that provides new shoes, clothes and food to children in need.
“So many of the kids here in Charlotte County have bad circumstances at home that they have to deal with,” Pender said. “This is an issue that we can’t do anything about, but then on top of that many of them then come to school in clothes or shoes that don’t fit and this is an issue we absolutely can do something about.”
“Everyone, employees and customers alike, truly felt good about raising money to help Chell,” said Carol Drayton, co-owner of The Shipping Post. “She saw a problem and just rolled up her sleeves and went about making things better.”
University of Alabama student Edward Swafford of Nokomis is participating in UA’s cooperative education program for Fall 2021. Swafford is working for Altec Industries. In the cooperative education program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
