Experienced youth sailors with Englewood Sailing Association taught beginning students to sail in their summer camp recently.
The five-day camp was held at the Sailing Association's compound at Indian Mound Park on Lemon Bay in Englewood. Two more camps have been scheduled for students from 10 to 17, continuing ESA's mission to build confidence, character and community through sailing.
Englewood Sailing Association has been teaching small boat sailing on Lemon Bay since 2002. It is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to the community for sailing enthusiasts. Every year more than 100 people from Sarasota and Charlotte counties attend "Learn to Sail" programs.
FOOD PANTRY REOPENING
On June 27, St. Vincent DePaul-St. Max Food Pantry received a blessing from the Rev. Charles G. Ruoff of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish.
The Food Pantry was closed for two weeks in June, due to a plumbing problem that flooded the pantry, damaging walls and floors. Several parishioners, friends and volunteers gathered to support and share in the blessing.
The pantry served more than 200 families in June, despite being closed for two weeks. Included in the count are adults, children, seniors and homeless. More than 700 people were given food.
The pantry at 17783 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte is partnered with the Harry Chapin Food Bank. Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Financial assistance is available for past-due utilities. An appointment is required to apply for financial assistance. Call 941-258-3398 for information.
FAST FLEX SCHEDULING
Busy students can now enroll in Fast Flex classes at Florida SouthWestern State College this fall.
Fast Flex scheduling splits the semester into two mini terms, allowing students to take two classes during the mini A term and two classes during the mini B term. These classes are fully online, providing additional flexibility for students to work around their schedules.
Students can also access FSW’s support services, including the Academic Support Center, advising, and the library remotely via Zoom.
"Fast Flex scheduling helps adult students who have multiple jobs, shift jobs, jobs with changing schedules, and childcare or caregiving requirements that make attending classes at a specific time and day difficult," said Dr. Christy Gilfert, FSW associate vice provost. "With FSW’s Fast Flex classes, you can be a busy adult and still go to school."
Justin Hanley of Venice has been named to the Dean's List at John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio, for the Spring 2021 semester.
