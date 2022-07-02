Family Promise of South Sarasota County received a charitable $3,000 grant from the Sisterhood for Good toward its Home Goods Pantry. The parents of all children FPSSC serves earn 200% or less of the Federal Poverty Level.
“The typical family served consists of a single parent and her two children,” said Jennifer Fagenbaum, executive director of Family Promise of South Sarasota County.
“Some of the parents are our local 911 operators, grocery clerks, preschool teachers, nail technicians, and nursing assistants,” she said. “Due to the rising cost of rentals and lack of affordable housing, local families often do not have the financial capacity to purchase essential household items, such as baby wipes and various such paper goods, cleaning products, personal hygiene products, and laundry products.”
GOLDEN GLOVE CHAMPS
Two of Kid Kelly’s student boxers participated in the Florida Golden Gloves Championships recently and both came home winners.
Steven Colome, 20, 176 pounds, is a economics student at the University of Pennsylvania, finishing his final year of studies.
“He is a very disciplined young man from the Sarasota County School District,” Kelly said. “He went to Pine View School in Osprey and excelled with full scholarship offers from highly accredited universities.”
Francisco Olguin, 27, 189 pounds, is a construction worker.
“His immigrant parents brought him up in a humble upbringing,” Kelly said. “He’s a very hard worker who understands the value and importance of working hard and high discipline.”
COLLEGE NEWS
The following local students graduated in May from The University of Tampa: Gina Dattilo, Hannah Barr, Jack Oettinger, Katelyn Falcetano and Aspen Wilhelm, all of Punta Gorda.
Skyler Busse, Aiden Koss, Katie Krohn and Taylor Mason of Port Charlotte were named to The University of Alabama dean’s list for spring semester 2022.
Patrixia Angelie Padirayon of Port Charlotte, was named to the spring 2022 head of school scholar honors list at Pomfret School in Connecticut.
Joane Walker of Port Charlotte was named to Upper Iowa University dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester.
Charlie Pierceall of Port Charlotte was named to Southeast Missouri State University dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester.
Olivia Stewart of Port Charlotte is a graduate of Vermont Tech class of 2022 and earned a bachelor of science in nursing.
Angelica Connor of Port Charlotte has earned a doctor of philosophy in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
