Graduating students at Englewood Sailing Association’s second Learn to Sail Camp pose happily with their student coaches upon completing 5 days of basic training in the sport of sailing. The camp was conducted at ESA’s compound at Indian Mound Park on Lemon Bay in Englewood. Pictured are, from left, Ryan Witt (student coach), Valerie Kappelmann, David Raby, Everett Chappell, Evan Dillon, Madison Kussow, Jada Kelly, Kate McCarthy, Kayla Gutierrez, Hannah Reese, Celina Cummings, Gavin Reese, Elizabeth Bliss, Nathaniel Zydzik, Connor Miles (student coach), Jake Bliss, Ray Hoffmann, Roxy Hoffmann, Brandon Mannisto (student coach), Evan Pearson (student coach), Dylan Daniels, Wesley Lopes, Nina Wasluk (student coach) Roman Leone (student coach), Alex Fuller, Trenten Amboyan (student coach), Owen Fucilla, Caleb Konrardy (student coach), Ben Ferguson (student coach). Not pictured is Colton Boucher.
Members of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association’s board of directors pose with two of their scholarship winners recently, Lemon Bay High alumnus Roland Lytle and Ethan Morton of DeSoto County High. Since 2007, the CDBIA has awarded more than $65,000 in scholarship funds to students interested in a career in the construction industry. For more information about building a career in construction, please visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library has earned the 2021 Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, a service of Candid.
By sharing metrics that highlight progress Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library is making toward its mission, the organization is helping donors move beyond simplistic ways of nonprofit evaluation such as overhead ratios.
“In accordance with our long-held belief in being transparent about our work,” said Liz Napoli, President of Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library, Inc., “we are excited to convey our organization’s results in a user-friendly and highly visual manner. By updating our GuideStar Nonprofit Profile to the Platinum level, we can now easily share a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics with our supporters as well as GuideStar’s immense online audience, which includes donors, grant makers, our peers and the media.”
To reach Platinum level, Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library added extensive information to its Nonprofit Profile on GuideStar: basic contact and organizational information; in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission. By taking the time to provide this information, Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and to giving donors and funders meaningful data to evaluate nonprofit performance.
“I encourage you to visit our profile on GuideStar to see what we’re all about,” added Napoli. “We’re thrilled that our GuideStar Platinum Nonprofit Profile and its associated benefits help us better communicate our organization’s exciting initiatives on a larger scale.”
College news
Erynn Phillips of Punta Gorda was named to Spring 2021 dean’s list at Hofstra University in New York.
Alexis Guilloux of Englewood was named to the Georgia Southern spring 2021 dean’s list.
Rebekha Veena Mondesir of North Port was named to the Georgia Southern spring 2021 dean’s list.
