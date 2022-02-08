The local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Gamma Nu, held its annual "Teach To Teach" fashion show and benefit luncheon Jan. 30 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
The event featured fashions and accessories provided by Dillard's, modeled by DKG members.
The annual Trailblazer Award that goes to a DKG member who has been a devoted and innovative leader in carrying out the purposes of DKG was presented to Jill Overbey.
The event featured basket auctions that help support local women in Charlotte County planning to major in any field of education. The group also financially supports Charlotte County Imagination Library, Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County, and the Golden Apple Charlotte County Public Schools Teacher and Support Employee of the Year event.
The Charlotte County chapter was chartered in 1976 and is one of more than 60 active DKG chapters in Florida. Chapter membership is comprised of both active and retired educators who strive to promote excellence in education and to provide opportunities for professional growth. For more information, visit sites.google.com/view/dkggammanuflorida/home.
TOYS FOR TOTS
In the final tally, the Toys for Tots 2021 North Port Christmas program was a success. Nearly 600 families received toys from the organization. More than 2,000 children received toys and 110 bicycles were also distributed.
Toys for Tots is sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps and in North Port it is operated by the local Marine Corps League. The group placed 75 collection boxes throughout the community and many volunteers including local fire and police departments, social services, Publix, Atlanta Braves Spring Training personnel, The Young Marines of Imagine Schools, and other community groups helped make it a success.
COLLEGE NEWS
The University of Tampa's fall dean's list included Gina Dattilo and Carter Girard of Punta Gorda and Claire Burgazli of Port Charlotte.
Rheanna Miles, of Punta Gorda, was named to the University of New Hampshire's dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.
Evan Boyle, of Venice, was presented his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Tampa on Dec. 17.
Noah Roderiques, of Venice, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.
