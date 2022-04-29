Jack Brunton and members of The Military Order of Purple The Heart presented a plaque to Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch at an April 12 meeting, honoring him for his outstanding service to the county’s veterans. Pictured are, from left, Betty Brunton, Bob Niggl, Tom Dulaney, Deutsch and Jack Brunton.
Pauline Harris celebrated her 104th birthday with family and friends at Discovery Common in North Port on April 11. Harris is a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy. She was an avid golfer and was on the greens on her 100th birthday. She would still golf if she could, according to her son, Bruce Harris.
The Harbor Cove Boat Club in North Port is a group of more than 300 boat enthusiasts living in Harbor Cove who usually focus on boating safety and having fun on land and sea.
Recently, they decided to help out the people of Ukraine, according to its commodore, George Bond.
“Worrying doesn’t get results so we asked ourselves, what can a group of boaters do to support the Ukrainians as they literally fight for their lives, their homes, and their democracy?” Bond said.
Treasurer Doug Whitten completed a wire transfer in the form of a $2,000 relief contribution to World Central Kitchen, a four-star international nonprofit that focuses on disaster relief. Its “Chefs for Ukraine” staff were among the first to be on the front lines starting in Poland and eight border crossings providing food to the people fleeing Ukraine and, according to their website, they have already provided more than 1 million meals to the displaced.
Bond urged other clubs and organizations to follow the Harbor Club Boat Club’s example by making a donation to feed those who no longer have a home, who have lost everything and whose families are torn apart by the fighting.
“With over 5,000 people of Ukrainian descent living in North Port, we have a unique opportunity and obligation to be supportive” Bond said.
PURPLE HEART AWARD
Jack Brunton and members of The Military Order of Purple Heart presented a plaque to Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch on April 12, honoring him for his outstanding service to Charlotte County veterans.
Deutsch accepted the plaque on behalf of the commission.
“Charlotte County is Florida’s premier veteran friendly community,” Deutsch said. “We honor and revere all our veterans especially our Purple Heart recipients. I accept this plaque on behalf of our county commission and all of the 29,000 veterans living in Charlotte County.”
COLLEGE NEWS
Brooke Ollerenshaw of Port Charlotte was recently inducted into the Pi Delta Phi honor society University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
